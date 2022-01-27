Sol-Ark Introduces The SmartLoads-14

Plano, Texas: Sol-Ark, a designer and manufacturer of hybrid inverters and related energy storage technologies is launching its new SmartLoads-14 load-management device. With a strong reputation for best-in-class technology and world-class customer support, since its inception in 2013, the Sol-Ark team has continuously advanced by adding real value to home and business owners' pursuit of true energy independence and resilience. The Sol-Ark family of hybrid inverters, the SA-5K, SA-8K and SA-12K have become the ‘go-to' industry workhorses for solar plus energy storage and the SmartLoads-14 is sure to be a welcome addition to the Sol-Ark line-up.



The SmartLoads-14 ‘smart panel' is an AI-driven smart load panel that is designed to be used in conjunction with a home's existing electrical distribution panel providing fourteen (14) 100A circuits. The SmartLoads-14 can be used as a standalone energy management system providing control over the fourteen circuits while being responsive to the electrical consumption as well as the homeowner's needs. A smartphone app easily allows real-time user-defined circuit prioritization, scheduling and mode automation, control and optimization of energy usage. When combined with a solar PV system and Sol-Ark hybrid inverters, the SmartLoads-14 can help optimize both overall performance, as well as a system's ROI (return on investment) while enabling a new level of visibility and control. Improving overall energy efficiency and reducing peak demand, the SmartLoads-14 maintains cost savings as a priority by intelligently using all available renewable energy assets to maximize savings.The Sol-Ark SmartLoads-14 panel is powerful, efficient, fast, and sophisticated, with a number of features and advantages such as:Grid-tied and off-grid capable4ms transfer timeMachine learning/AI auto-learning profiles for each circuitUser-programmable for discrete control of each circuit (prioritization, etc…)Multiple service voltages - 120V/240V and 120V/208V 3-phaseScalable solution - can ‘parallel' up to 15 unitsNEMA 3R outdoor-rated enclosureFast, efficient, and easy installationRedundant power supplies and manual bypass for each circuitLocal monitoring via app for user controlOpenADR 2.0 for utility connectivity (VPP and DR programs)The Sol-Ark SmartLoads-14 panel will be available for shipments in Q1 of 2022 and can be purchased throughout Sol-Ark's network of distributors across the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.About Sol-ArkHeadquartered in Plano, Texas, Sol-Ark is a solar and energy storage technology firm designing and manufacturing multiple inverter lines and load management devices. Founded in 2013 by local U.S. Veterans with deep experience in power electronics, semiconductors, and hardware design, the Sol-Ark team was determined to prepare and protect their own families and businesses from utility power outages by providing reliable and robust solutions. The Sol-Ark all-in-one hybrid inverters are best-in-class technology with speed, efficiency, and power as their main advantages, as well as great versatility. Continuing to expand the innovative offering in depth and capability, Sol-Ark added string inverters and micro-inverters enabling a broad diversity of application types. The Sol-Ark mission is to continue making the most reliable, innovative, and robust solar and energy storage solutions to protect families and their businesses. We are "Powering Families Through Life™". Dedicated to providing world-class customer support and continuing innovation, the Sol-Ark team is carrying out the vision of making solar plus energy storage affordable for all.