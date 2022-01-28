Solas Energy® Consulting Advises on $500 Million Investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure

Solas Energy Consulting US Inc., a provider of comprehensive energy solutions, today announced its role in supporting Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in its $500 million investment in independent power producer (IPP) BrightNight, LLC, a leading renewable power company. Solas Energy Consulting acted as the key technical advisor to GIP for the $500 million investment, which includes Preferred Equity and a letter of Credit Facility. As part of the due diligence for the project, Solas Energy evaluated BrightNight's hybridized development portfolio which includes a diverse set of resources, including solar PV and storage.



"Solas Energy Consulting provided due diligence for all aspects of project development including land, siting, environmental, permitting, resource analysis, interconnection requirements, and project economic modeling for this renewable energy portfolio investment. We're thrilled to have played a role in this major investment which will bring significant zero emission energy to communities throughout the US," noted Evelyn Carpenter, Co-founder and President of Fort Collins-based Solas Energy Consulting US Inc.Solas Energy Consulting acted as the key technical advisor to GIP in its $500 million investment in BrightNight, LLC."Our work with GIP and their financial investment in BrightNight demonstrates their commitment to a clean energy future. We are pleased to have supported this project to further decarbonize BrightNight's energy generation portfolio," stated Paula McGarrigle, Co-founder and Managing Director of Calgary-based Solas Energy Consulting Inc.The new capital facility provided by GIP's investment will allow BrightNight, as an IPP, to offer its customers a single point of service from development through operations.About Solas Energy ConsultingSolas Energy Consulting provides comprehensive strategy and consulting services for renewable energy solutions throughout the US and Canada. The company's expertise spans development and management of utility and commercial projects involving wind, solar, biomass, hydropower, geothermal, hydrogen, energy storage, grid modernization, and electric vehicles (EV). With over 20 years of experience in project development, construction management, and climate change advisory, Solas Energy provides its clients with the depth and perspective required to navigate the complex issues associated with renewable energy project development and climate change policy. Solas Energy maintains offices in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. More information about the company can be found at www.solasenergyconsulting.com