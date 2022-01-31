8 pollinator-friendly community solar projects developed by Eden Renewables now in construction

Troy, New York - Eden Renewables, a developer of pollinator-friendly community solar farms, is pleased to announce that construction has commenced on 8 new solar farms developed by the company throughout the Capital Region.



The solar farms are located in the towns of Claverack, Glen, Schaghticoke and Schodack. Each project will have an installed capacity of 7.5 MW, generating enough clean solar energy to power the equivalent of approximately 1,225 homes. As community projects, each solar farm allows local subscribers to save 10% on their annual electricity bill credits.Cumulatively, they will add 60 MW capacity to solar in New York, making an important contribution to state and national net zero targets and powering the equivalent of around 9,800 homes.Equally important, the projects will also benefit pollinators with a mixture of native wildflowers, hedges and grasses sown as ground cover at every site - with over 280 acres used cumulatively for ecological and biodiversity enhancements. Each solar farm is about 35 acres in total, more than 35 million new pollinator-friendly flowering plants and native grasses will be thriving under and around the panels.Giovanni Maruca, Chief Development Officer, said: "The last two years have been very challenging for everyone. We are excited that these solar farms have broken ground and will soon supply clean, low cost power to their host communities."Eden's community solar farms are a great example of how land can be used for multiple purposes - generating clean power, providing wildlife habitats, pollinator services, and producing food with sheep grazing and beehives making honey. Soon there should be butterflies fluttering, birds singing and bees buzzing around newly planted photovoltaic panels, helping local people to save money on their energy bills ."Eden is well-known for pioneering educational and community benefits. Through the Eden Education program, students planning to study Green STEAM subjects can apply for scholarships to help fund their studies. So far the company has awarded $17,000 in scholarships to students in Argyle, Duanesburg, Fonda-Fultonville, Hoosic Valley, Hudson, and Maple Hill High Schools.Giovanni Maruca added: "The Eden Education Program ensures that young people who will be most directly affected by the future impacts of climate change receive support, enabling them to be part of the solution. Through our Green STEAM Scholarship, Eden aims to increase the environmental workforce to meet the growing demand for green careers as the US transitions to a clean energy economy."The first solar farm broke ground on Wednesday, September 21, 2021. Construction of each project is expected to last six months.About Eden RenewablesEden is a developer of renewable energy and storage projects with a focus on utility, community, commercial and industrial projects in the East Coast USA, UK, and sub-Saharan Africa.The Eden team has been developing solar projects together since 2013, initially as the award-winning UK company Solstice Renewables, and since 2017 as Eden Renewables.Our founders pioneered an innovative, unique and sustainable approach to solar development that set industry-leading standards for:● Biodiversity and ecological enhancement● Continuing agricultural use● Community and educational benefitsBased in Troy, NY, Eden is currently developing community solar farms for the benefit of Upstate New York residents while making a positive impact on the local environment. Our holistic approach ensures that the people living and working near our solar farms receive the full benefits of locally generated, clean power and the chance to save money on their electricity bills. Our pollinator-friendly solar farms also establish wildflower meadows around the panels which help support local agriculture.