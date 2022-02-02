Natural Power appoints new MD

Stephen, who is leaving due to personal reasons, will hand over to Rob during February but remain available to support the business through to the summer, ensuring continuity.



Rob said: "I'm passionate about renewables and excited about the opportunity to build on Natural Power's achievements, taking the business to the next level. The market is in a growth phase and clients are looking for good consultants to help them realise their renewable energy projects and deliver on their carbon reduction objectives. I'm confident that Natural Power is well placed to take advantage of this unstoppable momentum."Rob is a Chartered Chemical Engineer who has enjoyed a varied career spanning three decades and for the last 17 years has held senior leadership positions with some of the world's largest environmental and engineering consultancies. He joins Natural Power from Wood where he was responsible for the international environment and infrastructure consultancy, including the renewable energy business formerly known as Sgurr Energy.Nick Emery, Chairman of Natural Power said: "Whilst change can be unsettling, and we are reluctant to see Stephen depart, we have found an excellent replacement in Rob. He understands our strategy for growth through sector and international diversification and will continue to lead our team and our plan for continued recruitment and investment that supports global renewable energy targets."Along with our entire team, we're thankful to Stephen for all he has achieved at Natural Power, including over-seeing: 60% growth in revenue and 150 additional colleagues, expanding our offering in the offshore wind, solar and storage markets, whilst increasing our global footprint to 68 countries that we have delivered work in. He has strengthened Natural Power's culture through delivering a revised Vision, Mission and Values to reflect a growing international company purely focussed on renewables, led the drive to being a certified Carbon Neutral Plus organisation as well as augmenting our position on HSEQ as a founding member of the leadership board for SafetyOn""We are welcoming Rob to the company at an exciting time and his breadth and depth of experience will undoubtedly put us in a strong position to continue expanding our business and supporting clients to deliver the best renewables energy projects."