Underwater Solutions Now Offers A Complete Line Of Infrastructure Management and USAM Services

Underwater Solutions, your national water infrastructure specialists, offers a new service to help you manage your facilities better and more cost-effectively. Their complete line of infrastructure management and USAM services cover water tank asset management and inspection and more.



State-of-the-art Water Tank Asset ManagementOver the past three decades, Underwater Solutions remains at the forefront of delivering top-quality inspection, compliance, and consulting services in the field of water management.From this knowledgeable and innovative organization comes a state-of-the-art automated infrastructure asset management solution. The first of its kind, their platform is designed to gather up to 15,000 metadata points to provide you with a comprehensive inspection report.Facilitating better collaboration among authorized stakeholders, their USAM platform also offers free and easy access to these data as well as asset attributes, historical records, and engineering documents among others. The platform also grants access to live mapping of structures, making it easier for you to inspect, repair, or upgrade your assets.Apart from seamless communication and collaboration, Underwater Solutions also engineered this portal so that you can use it as a visual tool during routine meetings and budgeting and strategic planning gatherings.Wide-Ranging USAM ServicesUnderwater Solutions is fueled by its commitment to providing the highest quality products and services in the drinking water industry. Knowing how vital this sector is in everyone's health, safety, and everyday functioning, they deploy experienced technicians, engineers, water operators, and rehabilitation contractors to offer a wide range of USAM services.Apart from their water tank management and inspection platform, their complete line of services include the following:Hatch, safety railing, and fall arrest system installationActive mixer sales and installationDry, aerial drone, and annual inspectionsOverflow pipe modificationMildew inhibitor applicationTank component weldingVent, manway, and interior/exterior ladder replacementsConcrete repairsSandblasting, resurfacing, and re-coatingInterior and exterior high-pressure washing, Pantonite NSF60 chemical washWhen you avail Underwater Solutions' inspection services, it already comes with one year free access to their asset management platform. This offering, which they rolled out in January 2021, aims to offer drinking water industry players an economical way to better oversee their tanks and structures.On SafetyUnderwater Solutions plays a vital role in offering communities safe water to drink with their inspection and compliance services. With the introduction of their USAM portal, managing water tanks has also never been more efficient.But apart from these, they also take the safety of their workers seriously. In their 30+ year history, they haven't encountered any accidents throughout the numerous projects they've taken on. As a safety net, they also offer the best compensation insurance package in the industry.Leveraging technology, they also utilize automated work orders to develop, implement, and check their fall prevention, confined space, job site analysis, and full health and safety plans.Hire Underwater Solutions For Your Infrastructure Asset Management NeedsUnderwater Solutions has 30 years of relentless commitment to serving the drinking water industry. Their team of staff water operator, engineers, and technicians work together to keep your infrastructure — whether it's raw, partially treated, or finished — optimally running, safe, and compliant.They offer a complete line of infrastructure management services that cover water tank inspection and asset management. Learn more here: https://underwatersolutionsinc.com/water-storage-tank-management. For inquiries, email them at office@underwarersolutionsinc.com or call them on 508 758 6126.