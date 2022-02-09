Solis Delivers Carbon Reduction and Energy Cost Stability for Large UK Manufacturer

Ningbo, China-Ginlong Technologies Co.,Ltd. (Solis) (Stock Code: 300763.SZ), a global leader in photovoltaic string inverter manufacturing has worked alongside UK renewable energy company Engenera to install a rooftop solar power system for plastics manufacturer, Faerch Plast. At 2MW, utilizingSolis 110kW inverters and with over 4000 modules this is a substantial large scale rooftop installation.



Faerch Senior Management said "We are delighted with executing the next step in our renewables and carbon reduction journey. Energy and environmental management are at the heart of everything we do and we are committed to improving our production processes to minimise any negative effects on our surroundings. We are, therefore, delighted to have achieved our goal of using 100% renewable energy throughout the entire Group."Key points held Solis in higher regard than other brands during the benchmarking process. As this was a PPA project, financial stability of the parent company was a critical factor. With over 15 years of experience and zero bank debt, Ginlong Technologies ticked this box easily. Other points that led to Solis inverters being chosen were product reliability, grid connectivity and design flexibility offered by multiple MPPT's.Designed for improved efficiency, increased yield and worry-free operation and maintenance, theSolis 110kW inverter is the ideal solution for this type of installation.Sandy Woodward, Solis Regional Director for Europe said, "Designed specifically for commercial rooftop applications, the 110kW integrates our fifth-generation technology and best-in-class components to deliver an industry leading efficiency and performance. Working together with our commercial customers we can ensure that the maximum energy yield and ROI is realised."The launch of the newSolisCloud intelligent monitoring platform means that all installations can be tracked and partly maintained online with remote firmware updates also reducing many costly trips to site.Solis is ranked among the top 6 manufacturers in global string inverter market share.● No.1 in China for residential● No.2 Globally for single-phase● No. 3 Globally for three-phaseSource: Wood Mackenzie; string inverter market share by shipments (WMac)About Ginlong TechnologiesEstablished in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of solar PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts. Visit www.solisinverters.com for more information.