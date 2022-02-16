Natural Power and Keystone Engineering establish offshore wind partnership





The partnership will enable both parties to benefit from each other's experience and expertise, and collectively ensures an even broader level of qualification for provision of services to project developers and investors alike.Jim Adams, Natural Power's President of North American operations, said: "At Natural Power, we're well-suited to support utility-scale offshore wind projects with our track record in the successful delivery of due diligence and experience in technical analysis. Coupled with Keystone's knowledge and expertise in offshore wind foundation and structure design, development and construction, we have the basis for a really strong partnership to serve the needs of the market."Keystone and Natural Power will be able to collaboratively offer a wider range of technical services to offshore wind clients, including but not limited to: desktop review and feasibility studies, site and technology selection support, resource characterization and energy yield estimation, owner's engineering services, front end engineering and design, lenders technical advisory services, M&A due diligence, Independent Engineering, as well as federal and state permitting support.Adam Rogge, Keystone Engineering's CEO said: "Keystone Engineering has been engaged in the international offshore wind market for nearly 20 years and from the early days of Cape Wind in the US. Keystone spearheaded the engineering development of the offshore wind industry in the US and designed the foundations for Block Island Wind farm. Now that offshore wind has finally come to fruition in the US, we are excited to partner with Natural Power in providing a wider array of services and helping clients to minimize contractor interfaces."Natural Power recently reported delivering technical advisory services on more than 100GW of renewable energy projects in North America with 2021 being the firm's biggest year to date. From its three US offices in New York, Seattle and the Denver area, the team supports a range of clients including institutional investors and banks, developers, asset owners, power producers and utilities, as well as government organizations, delivering services throughout the region and beyond.Keystone Engineering has unparalleled experience in the US offshore wind industry having worked on nearly every advanced-stage US offshore wind project to-date in addition to technology demonstration projects in Europe. Keystone's extensive experience with US regulations and CVA interface along with providing innovative engineering solutions provide a key advantage in the development, pre-FEED, detailed design, and construction support stages of offshore windfarms by focusing on constructability, efficiency, and reduced CAPEX and OPEX.