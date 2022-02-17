KROHNE Introduces Additions to OPTIWAVE Radar Level Transmitter Range

Beverly MA: KROHNE, Inc. announces the addition of three 24 GHz and three 80 GHz OPTIWAVE Radar Level transmitters to its product line, which complement the existing 10 GHz devices. The entire range of OPTIWAVE 2-wire loop-powered FMCW radar level transmitters for liquids and solids is ideally suited to industries from chemical and petrochemical to mining, minerals and metals processing and cover liquid and solid applications.



More Headlines Articles

With the OPTIWAVE 5200 (10 GHz) and now the OPTIWAVE series of 24 and 80 GHz radars, KROHNE offers the appropriate frequency for each application. The new OPTIWAVE 5400 / 6400 / 7400 (24 GHz) and OPTIWAVE 3500 / 6500 / 7500 (80 GHz) radars are each designed for specific industry needs, delivering reliable and accurate level measurement of liquids and solids, even in most difficult applications.KROHNE offers an extensive choice of process connections starting from ¾", as well as Lens, Drop and Horn antennas to suit all process and installation conditions. The OPTIWAVE transmitters offer a measuring range from the antenna edge up to 100 m (328 ft), with accuracy from ±2 mm (±0.08"). The OPTIWAVE transmitters can measure products with dielectric constants as low as 1.4, and feature a quick setup assistant for easy commissioning as well as an empty tank spectrum function for eliminating false reflections.For more information about the OPTIWAVE Radar Level transmitters, visithttp://us.krohne.com/en/products/level-measurement/non-contact-level-transmitters/.About KROHNEKROHNE is a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial process instrumentation solutions. We have 90 years of experience providing flow, level, temperature, and pressure instrumentation to all industry sectors around the globe. For more information, contact KROHNE at 1-800-FLOWING (978-535-6060 in MA); email: info@KROHNE.com, Twitter at @KROHNE_USA,or visit www.us.krohne.com.