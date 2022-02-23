Here's How Rope Access Makes Building Surveys and Maintenance So Much Safer

While essential, surveying and maintaining buildings do entail safety risks. This is why regulations emphasise the need for various health and safety measures — from technicians undergoing proper training and wearing appropriate attire to implementing the use of safer technologies such as rope access London.



More Headlines Articles

The Safety Of Rope AccessWhen we talk about rope access in London, we refer to the technology that uses a system of sturdy ropes and other relevant equipment to gain access to high-rise structures and hard-to-reach areas. This eliminates the need for costly cradles, scaffolding, and other aerial platforms.Studies show that using rope access is one of, if not the safest method to work with heights. This is one reason businesses that need to perform building surveys and maintenance resort to this technology.Inspection is critical to determine if there are building materials or surfaces that have already decayed or weathered. If there are issues that need to be repaired, surveying a building is a requirement. The very act of repairing and cleaning structures is also essential to keeping their structural integrity and aesthetics. In both aspects, the rope access technique provides a safe solution.This alternative way of working at height, first off, is performed by trained workers. They undergo rigid training to learn how to properly use this method.Secondly, the engineering behind the system itself is proven to be safe. All rope access technicians need to use two ropes — with each one designed to be rigged to a different anchor point. This means that even if one rope is compromised, the technician still has a backup.Additionally, there are stringent regulations that cover the use of rope access solutions. For example, they require that all relevant equipment has to be examined twice a year (once every six months). This inspection should also be performed by a competent party.Other Benefits of Rope Access TechnologyApart from safety, there are many other advantages to using rope access to work at height. These includes:Efficiency. There's no need to set up aerial platforms just to access tall and hard-to-reach areas and perform work at height. Technicians just have to anchor their equipment.Flexibility. Because navigating high-rise buildings through rope access is easier, technicians can perform a wider range of jobs with improved accuracy — from surveying and inspection to repairing, painting, and cleaning.Cost-effectiveness. With rope access, you can minimise expenses on aerial platform materials and extra labour. You can also accomplish tasks faster, entailing minimal disruption to your business. All these lead to better output yet lower costs.Get Help From The Leading Name in Rope Access In LondonWith over a decade of experience, City Rope Access is a trusted name in the rope access industry. They offer a wide array of services — including building surveying and maintenance — so you can work at height more safely. Their team of trained technicians and their use of top-notch tools will also give you that needed peace of mind when doing such critical and risky tasks.To learn more about the premier rope access London business, visit https://www.cityropeaccess.co.uk. You can also request a quote via info@cityropeaccess.co.uk or 0800 049 9698.