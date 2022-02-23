Nexeon Licenses Silicon Material Technology to Accelerate Adoption

Nexeon Limited - a leading company in the supply of advanced silicon anode materials for next generation lithium-ion batteries -



has licensed its NSP-1 technology to advanced materials giant SKC Co. Ltd. The move ensures that customers have fast and reliable access to these strategic materials on a global basis.NSP-1 is suitable for use in silicon-graphite hybrid electrodes, and is a replacement for incumbent SiOx materials, offering better first cycle efficiency, higher energy density and other performance improvements. Nexeon materials have been found to offer best in class performance when used in Li-ion batteries, for uses such as automotive power.This licensing arrangement comes immediately after the investment and strategic partnership announced with SKC last month. It represents a strong endorsement of the company's approach and material performance achievements in recent years. The exclusive licence provides Nexeon with an ongoing revenue stream."This licensing deal is a key step for Nexeon, giving our customers reliable access to our high-performance materials in volume", said Dr Scott Brown, CEO of Nexeon."Silicon-graphite hybrid electrodes are now delivering superior performance in hybrid and EV vehicles, and are an important step towards cleaner mobility", said Dr Junghwan Shin, Vice President of SKC.Potential and existing customers for NSP-1 can contact SKC directly: Dr. Young-Ho Rho (nullfive@sk.com). or via Nexeon: gaetan.borgers@nexeon.co.uk.