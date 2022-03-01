Natural Power expands global energy storage capability with new lead

In this new role, Ioannis will provide strategic focus for Natural Power's energy storage business, delivering the strategy, expansion of services and revenue streams, internationally and across the lifecycle of a project. He will drive the ongoing growth and expansion of the storage activities and capabilities by providing technical expertise within Natural Power and to its clients in energy storage technology, project design and interconnection.



Keith Burns, Commercial Director at Natural Power, said: "This new role is instrumental in the delivery of our vision to create a world powered by renewable energy - it will support our global, cross-disciplinary teams expand support to client projects by adding further technical competence and broaden our range of services in the storage sector internationally. We're delighted to be welcoming Ioannis to the team and look forward to working collaboratively on the opportunities ahead of us."Ioannis, who has a BEng in Mechanical Engineering Technology and an MSc in Advanced Industrial Manufacturing Systems, joins from engineering firm WSP UK where he was Solar PV and Battery Storage Technology Sector Lead for UK and Ireland. Here he worked on a variety of projects and technologies including the development and construction of Lac-Megantic microgrid in Canada, a 200MW battery energy storage system in Ireland, the 50MW Nursling battery energy storage project that is one of the first projects connected to National Grid and a 75MW PV park in Wales. Prior to this, he was Head of Renewables at BI Electrical Services in Northern Ireland.Ioannis said: "I'm passionate about renewable energy and looking forward to working with the wider team at Natural Power to evolve and expand our offering in energy storage technology. Combining the business' extensive industry experience across a range of technologies, with a serious focus on developing our proposition for storage, we can truly position Natural Power as the technical advisor of choice with the ability to offer a holistic service throughout asset lifecycle from feasibility through to operation and re-powering and support our clients deliver on their responsibilities for the energy transition."Find out more about Natural Power's expertise here: www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise