TerraSond to expand business in Massachusetts to support Vineyard Wind 1 project

TerraSond Ltd, a product and service line brand in Acteon's geo-services segment, plans to invest in a new base in Massachusetts as part of its commitment to support the Vineyard Wind 1 project and wider US offshore wind developments. The company, which already has facilities in Alaska and Texas, has been confirmed as a preferred supplier for the subsea balance of plant inspection and survey services for the Vineyard Wind 1 wind farm, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. The wind farm will be situated 15 miles south of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, and 35 miles from mainland Massachusetts. It will be the first major commercial-scale offshore wind farm in US waters.



The new TerraSond facility is likely to be located in the Bristol County area of Massachusetts and will create local employment opportunities.TerraSond is already committed to the US East Coast offshore wind industry through its site investigation surveys and operating and maintenance inspections. The Vineyard Wind 1 balance of plant work, which will add to the company's solid experience and track record, covers turbine foundation remotely operated vehicle inspections and export and array cable seabed surveys, alongside a range of other subsea integrity and operational services from across the Acteon group.The full contract is likely to be awarded to TerraSond in 2022 and will be initially managed and supported by the Acteon Integrated Solutions team. The work will start in 2024 and last for at least three years."Vineyard Wind is a key player in the economic growth of this region," says Joe Gagliardi, TerraSond Managing Director. "We are proud to be working with a leading offshore wind development company while building on the Acteon geo-services segment's growing portfolio in the US offshore wind market. Acteon can offer Vineyard Wind seabed surveys and asset inspection as part of a fully integrated operating and maintenance package delivered through our experienced geo-services segment.""It is important for us to work with US-based companies that can bring global expertise and are willing to invest in the region," states Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus Moeller. "TerraSond's new facility and the wider services offered by Acteon will help us to deliver a world-class offshore wind farm for Massachusetts."About TerraSondTerraSond delivers innovative, reliable geospatial solutions with a strong company-wide emphasis on health, safety, environmental and quality issues. The company has successfully completed thousands of surveys in over 29 countries around the world for more than 340 customers. These range from inland surveys to deep ocean seabed exploration and mapping projects. The company collects, compiles and identifies the geospatial and geophysical information that provides the best possible solutions offering the lowest risks for customers.www.terrasond.comAbout ActeonActeon provides specialist engineering, services and technology to companies who develop and own marine infrastructure across the life of their assets. We enable our customers to achieve their operational goals with a more efficient integrated solution reducing the cost and carbon footprint through value engineering without compromising the quality of delivery.This is achieved by applying our domain expertise to increase efficiencies and enhance commercial and environmental value for our customers across the renewable, nearshore construction and oil and gas industries.We specialise in data collection and survey techniques ahead of construction, the installation of key foundation and anchoring technologies, the monitoring and management of assets, and the decommissioning of assets.www.acteon.comAbout Vineyard WindVineyard Wind LLC is an offshore wind development company that is building the first commercial-scale offshore wind energy project in the USA, to be located 15 miles south of Martha's Vineyard. Vineyard Wind, based in New Bedford, Massachusetts, is 50 percent owned by funds of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and 50 percent by Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR). For more information, visit www.vineyardwind.com.