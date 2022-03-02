Double win for Pier as renewables clients join the roster

Perceptual Robotics has briefed Pier's expert renewables division to deliver a multi-faceted European PR campaign for 2022. The team will drive awareness of the business whilst building a pipeline of prospects to encourage future investment of the company's innovative inspection services. Perceptual Robotics uses drones, robotics, AI and scalable cloud systems to reduce costly wind turbine downtime and minimise expensive errors through automated inspections.



Generate, which brings together political and business support in Norfolk and Suffolk through a multi-agency approach to realise investment opportunities in the energy sector, has appointed Pier for a 12 month PR campaign. Pier has been tasked with building the profile of Generate and the region's thriving energy sector, to drive inward investment and pave the way for the region to lead the UK's energy transition.Pier is an integrated communications agency, headquartered in East Anglia. Renewables clients include ScottishPower Renewables, RWE and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.Kostas Karachalios, CEO of Perceptual Robotics, said: "Pier impressed us straightaway with their original ideas and thorough knowledge of the renewables industry. The team's expert insight into promoting global brands will be invaluable at what is a key time for Perceptual Robotics."Ian Pease, Energy Development Manager, Generate, said: "We were keen to work with an energy specialist so Pier fit the bill perfectly. The team's experience in the renewables sector is key and we are looking forward to working together to help cement the East of England's position at the forefront of the energy transition."Launched in September, Generate is working to secure the East of England as the UK's energy centre by connecting people and businesses with opportunities.Sophie Fraser, Head of Renewables at Pier, said: "At a time when the clean energy industry is accelerating and Pier's renewables division is going from strength to strength, this is a compelling double win for the team. We're passionate about further driving the UK renewables sector and are already enjoying getting our teeth into the work with Perceptual Robotics and Generate."