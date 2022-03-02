State of the Union Address Emphasizes Serious Climate Change Threat, Need for Clean Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following is a statement by Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), on President Biden's State of the Union address:



"President Biden rightly emphasized the threat of climate change and the need to rapidly deploy clean energy in tonight's State of the Union address. We agree with the President that it is past time to develop and rely more on our own resources to power the American economy. We have the capacity."Threats from hostile countries, particularly in light of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, underscore the urgency of our transition to a clean energy economy. Investing in American manufacturing supply chains and building demand for clean energy sources such as solar and storage is critical. And because solar is the least expensive energy source in much of the country, American families will save money."With policies that support American clean energy manufacturing and the expansion of solar power and energy storage, we can become less dependent on energy and materials from countries that do not share our values or our interests. A robust solar manufacturing sector and a strong and diverse solar industry will put more than a million Americans to work, generate hundreds of billions of dollars of economic growth and bolster environmental justice and national and climate security."U.S. demand for clean energy far outpaces domestic manufacturing capacity. That has to be fixed. Our own domestic supply chain must be capable of supporting a dominant and secure clean energy sector. Federal policy is critical to bridge this gap. Failure to enact comprehensive clean energy and climate policy is no longer an option."The time is now for policymakers to commit to bolstering our energy sector, tackling the climate crisis and reducing our dependence on energy and materials from other nations. The need for clean energy action has never been more obvious or more urgent."###About SEIA®:The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is the national trade association for the solar and solar + storage industries, building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.