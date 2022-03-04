Webinar: Fully charge your investment in battery energy storage systems

Maximising opportunities from developing and investing in battery energy storage systems (BESS) is the subject of a free webinar on Tuesday 5 April 2022 (10am to 11am).

The webinar will be hosted by battery storage and optimisation specialist Centrica Business Solutions, with guest speakers from clean energy storage investor Arlington Energy.



More Headlines Articles

Arlington Energy's Matthew Clare and Paul Soskin will join Centrica's Fred Howard to present a case study on how they are working together to maximise battery flexibility across three storage projects, with a total capacity of 89MW.Other topics for discussion include:• Why now is a favourable time to invest in and develop grid-scale BESS• De-risking investment and removing complexity around the daunting array of revenue options• How to unlock the best financial returns via a multi-market optimisation strategy across ancillary services, wholesale and balancing markets• How to choose the right partner to balance risk with returns