McCARTHY BUILDING COMPANIES COMPLETES BIGHORN SOLAR PROJECT IN PUEBLO, COLORADO

PUEBLO, Colo. (March 9, 2022) - McCarthy Building Companies recently completed construction and commissioning of the 300 MW Bighorn Solar project in Pueblo, Colo. It is the first of two large-scale solar projects the company's Renewable Energy & Storage Group is building in the area in conjunction with Lightsource bp, the project owner.



Located on 1,800 acres of land on EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel property, Bighorn is the largest on-site solar facility dedicated to a single customer in the country and supports the nation's first solar powered steel mill. Completion of this project also means that EVRAZ will have access to cost effective and predictable electricity rates that help ensure the mill, with its 1,000 local workers, is able to thrive and grow in Pueblo.Making Biodiversity a PrioritySetting it apart from other similar solar projects, Lightsource bp has emphasized enhancing biodiversity at Bighorn. Before construction began, McCarthy and Lightsource bp designed a site-specific seed mix, suited to the local climate, ecosystem and soil. The mix contains staple short grasses like western wheatgrass, buffalo grass and little bluestem, as well as a low concentration of purple prairie clover to provide nectar for pollinating insects to help proactively conserve the important habitat of the site over the life of the project."The Bighorn Solar project was amazing from start to finish," said Justin Peterson, vice president of operations for McCarthy's Colorado office. "Not only were we able to help deliver reliable clean energy in support of Colorado's push to renewables but we also brought in hundreds of new jobs - career-starters, really - to the area. Layer all of that with the commitment to minimize the disturbance to the area's important grassland ecosystem and what results is a win-win-win for the community as a whole."McCarthy and Lightsource bp will continue their collaboration as they team to build utility-scale solar at the Sun Mountain Solar project currently underway in Pueblo. Situated on more than 1,700 acres of land, Sun Mountain is set to be among the largest solar projects to date in Colorado."We're committed to being a long-term partner and continuing to advance Colorado's clean energy economy," said Stephen Barnes, senior vice president, project management & construction for Lightsource bp. "The Bighorn Solar project along with Sun Mountain brings Lightsource bp's current investment to over a half billion dollars in building infrastructure to diversify the Colorado electricity supply with clean and secure energy. With our large pipeline of solar projects in the region, and across America, this is just the beginning."McCarthy's Renewable Energy & Storage group is currently constructing or has completed nearly 70 utility-scale clean energy projects in communities across the country since 2010, delivering a combined capacity of more than 6.6 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy production and over 340 MW/770MWh of energy storage. Nationally, McCarthy provides EPC services on utility-scale solar projects for private solar developers and utilities, helping them deliver cost-effective clean energy to the communities they serve.About McCarthy Building CompaniesMcCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country - with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. Nationally, McCarthy provides EPC services on utility-scale solar projects for private solar developers and utilities, helping them deliver cost-effective clean energy to the communities they serve. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 9th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2021) and in 2019 McCarthy was named the Top Solar Contractor in Colorado by Solar Power World. With approximately 3,700 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com.