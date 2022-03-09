New Post from MORBiZ Details Importance of Blogging for SEO Purposes

The web marketing experts from MORBiZ have released a new blog post that details how blogging can benefit search engine optimization efforts. According to their team, the SEO advantages of blogging include the fact that Google search reads on page text to deliver the best possible search results. By routinely adding blogs to a site, there is more content for Google to analyze, boosting the chances that the site will appear high up in search results. Here is MORBiZ's full explanation of the benefits of blogging for SEO purposes.



Blogging SEO: Google Reads TextWhen determining search ranking, Google heavily relies on the text of a site to indicate its worth, so understandably, blogging for SEO is important. Ultimately, sites with a lot of great text are more likely to top search engine results pages (SERPs). More than likely, you have competitors, and you'd like to outrank them to get more eyes on your business. By covering a variety of subcategories of high ranking topics, you're more likely to do just that. For example, if you're an auto shop writing blogs about brake, repair, engine repair and transmission repair, you're adding content helpful to your customers and to Google, thus boosting your chances of hitting the top of the SERP.Consistent ContentWhile the text itself is crucial, the mere fact that you're publishing content on a routine basis is extremely helpful for Google when determining order on a SERP. Posting new blogs on a regular basis will ensure that Google and other search engines, such as Yahoo, Duck Duck Go and Bing, all index your site on a regular basis. Indexing relates to how a search engine organizes information before displaying it on a results page, which is a critical step in determining ranking.Additional Benefits of a Business BlogOf course, blogging isn't all about SEO. A blog is a great way to establish yourself or your business as a local leader in your specific industry. A blog is where you can share insider knowledge, tips and tricks, answer frequently asked questions or highly employees or special customers. There is no limit to what you can cover in your blog!Small Business Blog WritingIt's true, to please the great leader of search engine optimization, you need a blog. If that is not something that appeals to you, rely on the trusted SMB web marketing professionals at MORBiZ to handle the job for you. Our team of professional blog writers cover a variety of topics for our customers, helping their new websites built by MORBiZ land at the top of search engine results pages. To learn more about this feature and other ways we help small businesses improve their local web presence, give us a call at 855-266-7249 or use this contact form. We look forward to helping you grow your business online and off.The bloggers at MORBiZ are prepared to go to work for any small business in America. Contact MORBiZ at 855-266-7249 to learn more about our services or request a free estimate for small business website building and blogging services.