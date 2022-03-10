The smarter E South America 2022: 95% Booth Space already booked

São Paulo, March 4, 2022: Strong show floor bookings reflects dynamic outlook for renewable energy in Brazil. Following the top-class The smarter E South America edition in October 2021, preparations for this year's event in August are already in full swing. More than 95% of the total area has already been booked. Spaces for Intersolar South America 2022 are almost sold out.



More Headlines Articles

The sun is shining brightly for the Brazilian solar industry. After a record breaking 2021 solar installations are still growing strongly. Following last years' characteristic market pattern decentralized generation (DG) is showing the biggest momentum. According to the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (ABSOLAR) the advantages of solar energy in the current Brazilian energy scenario are related to four main factors.First, as a relief for the high price of the electricity bill, contributing to the improvement of families' budgets and the competitiveness of small businesses and rural producers in the country. Second, as a diversification of the national electricity matrix, reducing the current dependence on hydroelectric plants for electricity generation. Third, contributing to the modernization of the electricity sector, with more power of choice, autonomy and independence for consumers. Fourth, reducing environmental impacts, as it is a clean source, with no emissions of pollutants or greenhouse gases.But also Centralized Distribution (CD) has and is expected to grow as part of the regulated market. The next round of auction is planned for May this year. Additionally, the so-called free market, where large industries - such as energy intensive enterprises like steel and cement producers - buy energy directly from their generators. Those long-term contracts will a have a good share of the large-scale projects in the coming years.In addition to renewable energy, energy storage (electrically or via green hydrogen), energy management and electrical infrastructure are gaining much more attention for the Brazilian energy sector. This development is clearly backed with the increased demand for exhibition opportunities at the ees South America, which is dedicated to energy storage and, with the Special Exhibition Power2Drive, to the topic of e-mobility and charging. Also exhibition opportunities at the Eletrotec+EM-Power, which deals with the topics of energy management and Electrical infrastructure are in high demand. The smarter E South America is the unique opportunity to experience all parts of the new energy world in one place.For more information on The smarter E South America, please visit: www.ThesmarterE.com.brAbout The smarter E South AmericaWith three parallel energy exhibitions, The smarter E South America is LATAM's innovation hub for the new energy world. It takes a comprehensive approach to the topics of the energy system transformation by presenting cross-sector energy solutions and technologies. The smarter E South America creates opportunities to address all key areas along the value chain. Focusing on the generation, storage, distribution and use of energy and the ways in which these aspects interact and can be intelligently combined, The smarter E South America brings together international stakeholders of the energy future from across the world's most influential markets.The smarter E South America will take place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on October 18-20, 2021, bringing together the following events:• Intersolar South America - The Largest Exhibition and Conference for the South American Solar Industry• ees South America - South America's Hot Spot for Batteries & Energy Storage Systems• Eletrotec+EM-Power South America - The Exhibition for Electrical Infrastructure and Energy ManagementOrganizers: The smarter E South America is organized by Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim, Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI) and Aranda Eventos & Congressos Ltda, São Paulo as the co-organizer.