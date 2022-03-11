Cementex Highlights Contractor Series of Arc Flash PPE Task Wear

Burlington, NJ - Cementex, the safety tool specialists, highlights the Cementex Contractor Series of Arc Flash Protective Clothing PPE, a simple option that does not sacrifice quality or safety. While still using premium USA labor and materials, Cementex offers Arc Flash Task Wear with reliable, classic protection for the safety of personnel in environments in and around energized equipment.



More Headlines Articles

The Contractor Series provides a total system of arc-rated protective clothing with kits that include hood, hard hat, coats, pants, coveralls, ear canal hearing protection, and safety glasses or goggles, as well as optional gloves and hard hat liners or balaclavas as needed.This PPE is available in 8 CAL/cm² and 40 CAL/cm² levels of protection and complies with the NFPA 70E® and CSA Z462 standards. It covers Category 1 and 2 with the 8 CAL/cm² and Category 3 and 4 with the 40 CAL/cm² for complete protection with minimal redundancy.The 40 CAL/cm² Contractor Series of Arc Flash PPE Task Wear is compatible with an innovative ventilation system that ensures greater air circulation, provides cooling, reduces the risk of dehydration, and makes long-term wear easier and safer for users.In addition to the Contractor Series of Arc Flash Protective Clothing PPE, Cementex also offers the Feature Series for the next level of comfort, safety, durability and protection and the UltraLite Series, with innovative design and materials for the lightest, most comfortable Arc Flash PPE Task Wear available. All Cementex PPE is made with USA labor and materials to ensure quality and peace of mind.About CementexCementex is the innovative, industry-leading supplier of safety hand tools. As the only double-insulated hand tool supplier that controls the entire manufacturing process from insulation through testing, Cementex has an unparalleled commitment to quality and user safety. With constant innovation in response to customer needs, Cementex is on the cutting-edge of both custom and turn-key engineered insulated tools. The design-driven company is continually innovating while remaining committed to producing only the highest quality safety-based products. For all of your safety equipment needs, including tools, personal protective equipment, and more, turn to the experts at Cementex. Visit www.cementexusa.com or call 1-800-654-1292 for additional information.