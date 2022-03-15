SAKOR TECHNOLOGIES CELEBRATES 35TH ANNIVERSARY





SAKOR Technologies, Inc., a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, announces that it is celebrating its 35th anniversary in business. The company has grown from a two-person firm writing real-time software for other companies' test systems to an industry leader developing and manufacturing its own control systems and sophisticated testing products.SAKOR products are serving a variety of major markets and industries, including automotive and performance racing, hybrid/electric vehicle, military, and aerospace, as well as marine, heavy equipment, electric motor/generator, and consumer appliances. Future plans over the next five years include expanding the company's exports of technology for testing hybrid and electric vehicle drivetrains, electric motor efficiency, and wind power generation systems. SAKOR is also planning on expanding its product offerings, including releasing an update to its powerful DynoLAB™ data acquisition and control system.The company's accelerating sales growth over the last decade created a need for expanded facilities, and SAKOR moved to a larger facility in Owosso, Michigan years ago. The 20,000 square foot facility consolidates the company's administrative, engineering, and manufacturing operations in a building that formerly housed Baker College's Auto/Diesel Institute of Michigan. It accommodates on-site manufacturing of larger more sophisticated projects.Randal Beattie, president of SAKOR emphasized that the success of the company over the past 35 years is due to its core values - building durable products that last and designing systems that work the very best for customers' needs. "We do the math upfront, making sure we have things right, rather than trying to figure out if there are errors later in the process. We have a passion for partnering with our customers, working to develop a system that meets their specific requirements."Repeat customers form an important part of SAKOR's customer base. Many are still using systems purchased 20 years ago or more and are still functioning perfectly. They choose to upgrade their existing systems with the newest SAKOR technology, remaining loyal customers. "I am so very proud of our 35 years of service," said Beattie. "I attribute our success to both our commitment to our customers and their commitment to us. We provide customers with products that do not require hours of onsite support because we do it right the first time."About SAKOR Technologies, Inc.SAKOR Technologies, Inc. is a recognized leader in the manufacture and development of reliable and cost-effective automated test instrumentation systems for a wide range of applications. For over 35 years, the company has been providing quality products and superior customer service to a variety of markets including automotive, hybrid and electric vehicle, military, aerospace, marine, heavy equipment, performance racing, electric motor, consumer appliance and more.For more information, contact us at 989-720-2700, via e-mail at: info@SAKOR.com, or visit SAKOR's website at www.sakor.com.Product or service trademarks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners####