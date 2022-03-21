Russelectric, a Siemens Business, Announces Commercial Duty Transfer Switches in NEMA 4X Enclosures

Hingham, MA - Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announces its cost-effective RTSCD commercial duty transfer switches are available in NEMA 4X enclosures for reliable outdoor operation and for resistance to corrosive environments. Educational campuses, high-rise complexes, industrial plants, and manufacturing facilities can rely on the RTSCD to provide emergency power needed to keep critical operations online.



Built to the same exacting standards around reliability and ease of operation for which Russelectric is well known throughout the industry, the RTSCD commercial duty transfer switch offers a superior product at an attractive price point.The RTSCD is currently available in 100A, 200A, 260A and 400A rated models. The NEMA 4X enclosures offering is available in either 304 grade stainless or 316 grade stainless. The RTSCD is also available in UL Type 1 or Type 3R enclosures.The RTSCD features a user-friendly operator interface panel with an intuitive keypad that features text and icons, and comes standard with an historical event log. The product is available in 2, 3 and 4 pole models, with solid or fully rated switched neutral. Featuring rapid and reliable arc quenching, the front connected RTSCD offers manual transfer with rapid arc interruption, as well as a permanently affixed handle and double throw mechanically held contactor. Contacts are easily accessible for convenient inspection.Preloaded springs and an electric operator-driven over-center mechanism results in extremely quick switching operation. This unique design instantaneously opens and closes the contacts, providing rapid full arc interruption, even under maximum voltage and amperage. This design considerably reduces contact erosion and effectively increases the switch's useful life.The RTSCD meets UL1008 up to 480 (VAC). It complies with NFPA 110, NEC Articles 700, 701, 702, Enclosure UL Type 1 and IBC 2018 and CBC2019 seismic standards.Optional accessories include a power monitoring package, auto/load test key switch and load shed relay, selector switch for auto/manual, pushbuttons for manual transfer, and a space heater/thermostat.About RusselectricFounded in 1955, Russelectric®, A Siemens Business, provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in the healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.About SiemensSiemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. With around 70,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA.Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.