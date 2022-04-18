Kseng solar made a hit at Green Energy Expo 2022 in Daegu, South Korea
The 19th Green Energy Expo was held as scheduled in Daegu, South Korea on 13 to 15 April 2022, showing the companies news of South Korea and internationals related to sectors Energy, Natural Environment.
Kseng solar participated in this expo and showcased a variety of solar racking solution including ground-mounted and roof-mounted system, which are highly applicable for C&I and utility scale power stations in South Korea.
Among the presenting products, the tailor-made rooftop solar racking developed for the Korean market, had draw a lot of attention and received endless customer consultation. Featured with stable structure, lightweight and corrosion-resistant performance, the rooftop solar racking is perfectly match for distributed solar plants. Additionally, the ground mounted system for slope and complex terrain has attracted many project owners and EPC for its proven track record.
With local branch in South korea and superior product quality, Kseng solar has provided nearly 300MW solar racking for numerous solar plants. It's reported that South Korea deployed around 4.4 GW of new PV systems in 2021, according to new statistics from the Korea Energy Agency (KEA). The South Korean government aims to install 30.8 GW of solar power by 2030 in order to reach its target of 20% in total energy generation through renewables.
Driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng solar will continue to joint with our partners co-develop solar market for carbon neutrality.
