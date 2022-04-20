Put simply: The construction and functionality of charging stations
Electric car charging stations and home chargers have to meet high standards of availability, safety, and comfort based on the field of application.
Complex structures made up of numerous small parts are no rarity. Specialists are therefore often faced with technical challenges and questions about wiring, power supply, controllers, and communication links.
To tackle these questions, Phoenix Contact has published five new videos to the technical support channel on YouTube. They provide clear explanations on technical topics as well as the interaction between individual electronic and electrical engineering components - focusing on the typical requirements of a networked e-mobility charging infrastructure. The videos also convey basic information about charging technology, such as charging standards and connector types.
Go to phoe.co/construction-charging-station to access the YouTube playlist.
