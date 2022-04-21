Soltec supplies SF7 trackers to two AES’s 238-MW project in Chile
• These plants add to the more than 2 GW supplied by Soltec to this Andean country • Both projects will avoid the emission of 491,178 metric tons of CO2 to the atmosphere • The power generated will be enough to supply over 77,000 homes
Murcia, 21 April 2022.- Soltec will supply its single-shaft tracker SF7 to two projects in Chile totalling 238 MW. These projects, owned by Chilean company AES Andes, will be equipped with 5,227 solar trackers
Both projects will avoid the emission of 491,178 metric tons of CO2 to the atmosphere, generating enough electricity to supply 77,290 households. These plants will be equipped with a total of 4,367 piles and 439,068 modules.
Raúl Morales, Soltec's CEO, has expressed his satisfaction with these two new projects: "Further collaborating to bring energy transition to reality in Chile does not only make us proud as a company, it is actually our responsibility. These projects are the latest in a long list of solar plants in which Soltec has been a key player for years. Our consolidation in the Andean market is a reality, and the fact that clients continue to trust us speaks volumes about the quality of our products and services. After collaborating with AES for many years in projects in Chile, Panama, Colombia and the United States, it fills us with joy to continue working with companies like this to the advent of a cleaner world".
About Soltec Power Holdings
Soltec Power Holdings is a leading company specialized in integrated photovoltaic solar energy solutions, focusing on solar tracking systems and strongly committed to innovation.
Soltec Power Holdings, with headquarters in Murcia (Spain), was created in 2004 and operates in a variety of world areas, with a strong presence in Spain, North America and Latin America. It currently operates in 16 countries and employs over 1,200 people. Ever since its creation, Soltec has supplied solar trackers for projects amounting to 11.8 GW of installed capacity in the nine months of 2021. The company is listed on Spain's Stock Exchange since October 28, 2020 under the ticker ‘SOL'.
