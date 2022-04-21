Warren Controls Highlights 1800N Series Valves

Bethlehem, PA - Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, highlights its 1800N series heavy-duty globe valves. These valves can be supplied in conformance with a variety of MIL-V-18030 service applications, including high pressure differentials, corrosive materials, liquids, gasses, steam, and seawater.



The 1800N series provides either modulating or on/off control in either 2-way or 3-way mixing. These valves also have diverting designs available in bronze, steel, and iron with a wide selection of trims, both electric and pneumatic actuators, and accessory instrumentation.The specific styles available for this series include 2-way balanced, 2-way unbalanced, 3-way mixing, and 3-way diverting. Their sizes range from ½ inch to 12 inches, with flanged end connections crafted to MIL-F-20042 or ANSI specifications.From ship deballast systems to ship propulsion systems and desalination, these heavy-duty globe valves serve a variety of applications. Many of these control valves are made in accordance with MIL-V-18030 standards, and many regulators qualify them as ASTM-F1370 (MIL-V-2042). Most of these valves have also been shock qualified to MIL-S-901 and vibration qualified to MIL-STD-167 standards.For more information visit Warren Control's website.###About Warren ControlsWarren Controls is an industry leader in Industrial Control Valves, Building Automation Valves, Deaerator and Boiler Level Controls, and Military/Marine Valves. For more than 70 years, the company has maintained a strong commitment to providing specialty alloys, quick deliveries, and knowledgeable customer service. Warren Controls has earned a sterling reputation as a quality provider of valve specialties to OEM's and USA military programs. From its state-of-the-art 60,000 square foot industrial complex, the company offers its experience, product design excellence, and superior production capabilities to the open market. At Warren Controls, the most technically qualified representatives in the industry are available to assist customers develop cost-effective, dependable solutions. Learn more at www.WarrenControls.com.