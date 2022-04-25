Sika Announces Participation in CLEANPOWER 2022 Conference and Exhibition

Sika Corporation, premier supplier of innovative sealing, bonding, reinforcement, and protection solutions is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the CLEANPOWER 2022 conference and exhibition taking place May 16-18 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX.

Madison Heights, MI - Sika Corporation, premier supplier of innovative sealing, bonding, reinforcement, and protection solutions is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the CLEANPOWER 2022 conference and exhibition taking place May 16-18 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX.



More Headlines Articles

From blade to base, Sika offers a full range of sealant, adhesive, structural bonding, resin, surface filler, coating, and grouting solutions for wind turbine manufacturing, installation, and repair applications. Sika's booth will be highlighted by the SikaPower® Wind Blade Bonding Adhesive, the SikaForce®-7800 Series fast-sanding surface fillers for wind blade repair, and the SikaGrout®-3000 series wind grouts for both onshore and offshore applications."Sika is proud to exhibit at this year's CLEANPOWER event," said Russ Livermore, Vice President Marketing, Sika Industry. "As wind-powered technology continues to be a growing source of alternative, clean energy, and as wind turbines continue to increase in size and output, Sika is committed to providing the industry with high-performing and reliable solutions for blades, nacelles, towers, and foundations."Sika Corporation will be exhibiting at booth #2922.For more information on Sika products for Wind Energy, visit www.sikaindustry.com/wind.