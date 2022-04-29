Heilind Electronics Expands Solar Offering with Staubli PV Solutions

Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Staubli, announces it has added the manufacturer's MC4 connectors to its solar product offering.



Staubli's MC4 connectors, which include branch connectors and in-line fuse connectors with crimped fuse connections, guarantee a long-lasting, stable connection for solar installations. MC4 terminated branch connectors can be used to create a safe and reliable parallel (or "Y") connection of PV modules. The MC4 and MC4-Evo 2 panel receptacle can be directly mounted by means of a screw thread. The MC4 line presents an ideal solution to connect an MC4 or MC4-Evo 2 cable coupler as a string input to an inverter or MLPE device.The core of the Staubli PV MC4 connectors is the innovative MULTILAM contact technology, which guarantees long-term reliability over the entire product lifetime (>25 years). The technology involves multiple contact points that improve con¬nection quality and energy transfer. The constant spring pressure and unique design result in consistently low con¬tact resistance, ensuring safe and durable operation as well as reduced downtime and service costs.Staubli's MULTILAM contact technology also minimizes the risks of power loss, hotspots and fires that could lead to enormous reconstruction costs. Staubli PV MC4 connectors demonstrate superior temperature stability without heat accumulation. Additional benefits and certifications include IP68, flame C=class of UL94-VO and a salt mist rating of IEC 60068-2-52.Visit Heilind's website for more information about Staubli connection solutions for alternative energies.About Heilind ElectronicsHeilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.About StaubliStaubli offers technologically advanced electrical connection solutions for automotive, railway, steel, pharma and chemical, aeronautics, power transmission and distribution, nuclear, electronics, plastics, motorsports, alternative energies, test and measurement and many other markets.