Ubiquitous Energy Announces Partnership with Citrine Informatics for AI-Driven Solar Materials Discovery

Ubiquitous Energy, a next-generation technology company that provides truly transparent solar products, has announced a long-term partnership with Citrine Informatics, the leading artificial intelligence service provider for materials development. Ubiquitous Energy will utilize the Citrine Platform for AI-driven materials discovery, accelerating the discovery and deployment of its proprietary transparent solar materials.



Urgent climate change imperatives, disruptive geopolitical realities, and shifting consumer trends have coalesced to create surging demand for renewable energy sources, and solar power is at the forefront of this movement.Ubiquitous Energy is the world leader in transparent solar technology. To further advance its competitive edge, the company continues to develop new, more efficient transparent solar materials at the molecular level. This requires the company's scientists and engineers to think differently and use cutting-edge technology to accelerate research."We are exploring a near-infinite space of new material possibilities, so we need the ability to rapidly identify and assess the most promising materials. Citrine's artificial intelligence platform allows us to do that," said Miles Barr, Ubiquitous Energy co-founder and CTO. "By systematically incorporating artificial intelligence into our discovery and development process, we have already reduced the development time for new materials by over 50%, accelerating the time to market for future generations of our transparent solar materials."The announcement follows Ubiquitous Energy launching and implementing the Citrine Platform for transparent solar materials in 2021. The effort was made possible by close collaboration between the two companies, which put in place an AI-driven new materials development workflow around Ubiquitous Energy's proprietary semiconductor materials. The initial success paved the way for the companies to enter a long-term partnership agreement."It's exciting to see the platform being used by pioneering startups as well as large multinationals. In each case, the value of AI-driven R&D is clear and transformational," said Citrine Informatics CEO Greg Mulholland. "Citrine's mission is to enable a greener, more efficient world by accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation materials and chemicals, like those being pioneered by Ubiquitous Energy. This project achieves this in a very direct way."About Ubiquitous EnergyHeadquartered in Silicon Valley, Ubiquitous Energy is a next-generation technology company that provides energy-efficient, transparent solar windows to both commercial and residential customers. A world leader in transparent photovoltaics, its award-winning technology was born from some of the world's most prestigious university labs and is the world's only truly transparent solar product. UE Power™ is a solar coating that integrates into standard windows without sacrificing beauty, design or vision, with endless possibilities for future applications. For more information please visit us at https://ubiquitous.energy/ or connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.About Citrine InformaticsCitrine Informatics is the award-winning materials informatics platform for data-driven materials and chemicals development. It won the 2017 World Materials Forum Start-up Challenge, the 2018 AI Breakthrough award as the "Best AI-based Solution for Manufacturing," and 2020-2021 Cleantech 100 honors. The Citrine Platform combines smart materials data infrastructure and AI, which accelerates development of cutting-edge materials, facilitates product portfolio optimization, and codifies research IP, enabling its reuse and preventing its loss. Citrine's customers include Panasonic, Michelin, LANXESS, and some of the biggest and most respected names in the materials and chemicals industry in Asia, North America, and Europe. Find out more at citrine.io.