Soltec participates in Intersolar Europe trade fair with its SFOne

Murcia, May 9, 2022.- Soltec will showcase its SFOne tracker at the Intersolar Europe Fair, held this week from May 11 - 13 in Munich (Germany). Intersolar Europe is one of the most important, anticipated events in the international solar energy arena, bringing together key companies in the industry.



The SFOne will be Soltec's technology flagship at the Messe München exhibition center, venue for this event. The SFOne represents Soltec's latest effort to include the 1P-array technology in its product portfolio. This new multirow tracker, designed for longer modules (72 & 78 cells), is equipped with the Dy-Wind system, the most advanced technology in the design of wind-resistant structures; and the Diffuse Booster system, which favors greater solar panel performance compared to competitors under conditions of poor lighting. These advantages, together with its structure, make the SFOne one of the best trackers in terms of terrain and environment adaptability.Similarly, since it is self-powered by a dedicated module, SFOne has a better operational cost, with reductions of up to 75%. In 2009, Soltec already developed this type of technology to launch its SA Series. Now the company wants to upgrade this concept with SFOne, a tracker designed to satisfy increasing market needs.According to Raúl Morales - CEO of Soltec: "We are excited to attend one more edition of Intersolar, certainly a key event. This year we want to show our latest business line, which is doing very well on the marketplace. This type of events, in addition to being paramount to foster investment in research by sectoral firms, is a great opportunity to generate debate and promote a more disruptive understanding of where we are going as an industry".About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings (ticker: ‘SOL') is a company strongly committed to innovation and sustainability which specializes in vertically integrated solutions for the photovoltaic solar energy industry. This company, based in Murcia (Spain), was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a solid presence in Spain, North America and Latin America. The company is listed on Spain's Stock Exchange since 2020.Soltec's activity is structured around two main business areas: i) Powertis, photovoltaic project development division, known for its strong environmental, social and good governance commitment; ii) Soltec, industrial division and third manufacturer of solar trackers worldwide, providing clients with additional construction services to ensure a comprehensive and integrated value proposal.