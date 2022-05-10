INTERSOLAR AWARD 2022: WINNERS PRESENT OUTSTANDING SOLAR TECHNOLOGY

Munich/Pforzheim, May 10, 2022. The robust, high-performance PROTEUS PV4700 central inverter for large solar parks, the Alpha Pure Series lead-free photovoltaic module and the innovative shingle matrix interconnection system SURFACE for solar cells are outstanding products within the solar industry. And their developers - Gamesa Electric, REC Solar and M10 Solar Equipment - have been honored with the Intersolar AWARD 2022. The solar industry's flagship award was presented on May 10, 2022 on the evening before The smarter E Europe. Europe's largest platform for the energy industry, which encompasses four individual exhibitions - Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe - takes place at Messe München from May 11-13, 2022.



An international panel of experts has judged the submissions for the Intersolar AWARD and picked out three worthy winners to take away this top industry innovation prize in recognition of their pioneering solar technology. The awards were presented to the winners at a ceremony held at the Internationales Congress Center München (ICM) on May 10, 2022 as part of The smarter E Europe. Innovative technological developments, high efficiency levels and sustainable solutions are the name of the game in the solar industry in 2022 - whether it is module technology, inverters or balance of system. Anyone wanting to check out the award-winning products and speak to the award winners and finalists will be able to catch them at Intersolar Europe 2022 as part of The smarter E Europe 2022 at Messe München from May 11 to 13.The winners of the Intersolar AWARD 2022Gamesa Electric S.A.U (Spain): PROTEUS PV4700PROTEUS PV4700 is a central inverter for large photovoltaic parks from Gamesa Electric, a subsidiary of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy based in Spain. It combines very high efficiency with an exceptionally high power density. Its hybrid cooling system comprises a liquid circuit for highly utilized components and an air cooling system. This ensures that the inverter operates without power derating - even at high outdoor temperatures. Moreover, the central inverter only has low harmonic components in its output current and can actively suppress certain harmonics with selective cancellation, making it suitable for use at relatively weak grid connection points.The panel of judges was impressed by the hybrid cooling system and the low harmonic distortion. They praised the product for being robust and durable, stressing the importance of an efficient high power density for free-standing installations.REC Solar EMEA GmbH (Germany): Alpha Pure SeriesFounded in Norway in 1996, the REC Solar Group produces solar cells and modules and other clean energy products. As one of the first mass-produced, certified lead-free photovoltaic modules based on crystalline silicon, Alpha Pure is in compliance with the EU Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive (RoHS). Alpha Pure offers up to 410 watts of power at 1.85 square meters, which is equivalent to a module efficiency of 22.2 percent. This is attained by combining powerful heterojunction solar cells with a wire-based interconnection technology with no gaps between the individual solar cells.The panel of judges was impressed by the high performance and efficiency of the black modules, rating the power output for this product as outstanding. The small carbon footprint and lack of lead make it a sustainable alternative to conventional solar modules that could be a promising option for roof-mounted systems.M10 Solar Equipment GmbH (Germany): SURFACE shingle matrix interconnection machine for solar cellsAs part of M10 Industries in Freiburg in Germany, M10 Solar Equipment is a manufacturer of photovoltaic module production equipment. The SURFACE production process interconnects solar cells using the shingle matrix technology. The solar cells are cut into six strips are accurately connected with a small overlap of 1 to 1.2 millimeters by means of an electrically conductive adhesive. The system can also position the solar cells in a brick pattern. The result is a shingle matrix, which enables a slight curvature as well as shade-tolerant modules. This offers high potential for integration in building façades, vehicles and for other integrated applications.The panel of judges was impressed by the creativity, uniqueness, utmost accuracy and productivity demonstrated by the system. The experts were excited by its potential as a multiplier that is paving the way for eco-friendly photovoltaic module technology.Further information on the awards can be found at:www.TheSmarterE-award.comwww.intersolar-award.comwww.ees-award.comAbout The smarter E"Creating a new energy world" - This is the goal of The smarter E, the innovation hub for new energy solutions. The event will have a particular focus on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization of the energy industry, as well as cross-sector solutions linking electricity, heating and transportation for an intelligent and sustainable energy supply. The smarter E unites exhibitions and conferences on four continents that take an in-depth look at these topics.Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry and specializes in the fields of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies and solar power plants. Since being founded more than 30 years ago, Intersolar has become the most important meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers, project developers, project planners and start-ups in the solar industry.The ees is the international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. It is the industry platform that brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as green hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, is the ideal meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, installers, fleet and energy managers, distributors and start-ups. The exhibition shines a spotlight on charging systems, electric vehicles, traction batteries and mobility services as well as innovative solutions and technologies for sustainable mobility.EM-Power is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It focuses on the efficient distribution and use of renewable energies as well as intelligent energy management for smart grids and microgrids. Other key topics include grid infrastructure, energy services, operator models and climate-neutral businesses.For more information on The smarter E, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.comThe smarter E AWARD, Intersolar AWARD and ees AWARD are organized by Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI).