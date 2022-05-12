Switch2 at Smart Housing: How smart heat networks can relieve soaring costs and deliver net zero

Covering the four key areas - regulation, cost, reliability and technology, Ian will discuss how investing in smart network technology can help protect residents from the worst cost of living and energy crisis in memory, as well as helping Local Authorities, Housing Associations and Private Developers deliver on their decarbonisation responsibilities.



More Headlines Articles

With the deadline for the Heat Network Regulations now looming, Ian will explain what needs to be in place by 1 September to comply with legislation and the far-reaching consequences of new policy for UK heat networks.Ian Allan said: "The UK government is set on driving a major expansion of heat networks - to deliver up to 20% of total future domestic heat demand. Upcoming regulation of the sector will introduce much tighter technical and emissions standards, while also driving customer service improvements."It's vital that housing providers exploit the opportunity to deliver greener, more affordable energy for their residents within the new legislative framework. This means using smart technologies to ensure heat networks operate to their maximum potential."Switch2 has found that metering schemes can reduce energy consumption by between 35-50%, without loss of comfort. This huge reduction achieves a drastic reduction in carbon consumption and significant cost savings to residents, presenting heat network operators with a rare win-win opportunity.Ian Allan will also discuss the opportunities to transform network performance by implementing next generation equipment and data-driven network management.Technologies such as Switch2's next generation NBIoT enabled ICON Heat Interface Unit (HIU), smart metering devices and Optimise platform, represent the paradigm shift heat networks need as we see the transition from analogue to digital. These smart solutions are delivering major cost savings and reducing carbon emissions by as much as 40%, while also helping heat suppliers to get ahead on regulatory compliance.