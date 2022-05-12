TrinaTracker launches SuperTrack a smart tracker control system that increases power production by up to 3% to 8%

May 12th 2022, TrinaTracker, a leading tracker solutions provider, launches SuperTrack, an innovative smart control system and showcases Vanguard 1P tracker at the Intersolar Europe Exhibition in Munich.



SuperTrack includes a Smart Tracking algorithm that increases energy production by up to 3% to 8% compared with the conventional tracking algorithms. SuperTrack intelligent tracking combines Smart Tracking (STA) and Smart Backtracking (SBA) algorithms to enhance energy production, particularly during periods of overcast weather and highly diffuse irradiance and complex, uneven terrains.STA optimizes power production for bifacial modules in highly diffuse irradiance conditions considering the 12 different parameters included in the Trina Bifacial Irradiation Model. That means a more significant quantity of information than the data obtained by the only four parameters used by astronomical algorithms. Moreover, STA reduces tracker rotation times, extending the durability of the motors.SBA minimizes energy generation losses resulting from row-to-row shading in PV plants installed in terrains with multiple slopes. First, UAV sensing technology and power generation data simulate terrains and shadings three-dimensionally. Then, the optimal backtracking angle is accurately defined by a machine learning algorithm and the Mini-Shading proprietary model.Moreover, SuperTrack smart control system includes pyranometers and snow sensors, which data is shared between NCUs. Therefore, when a sensor fails, the trackers' operation is not affected, and energy production remains high. Besides, SupeTrack also integrates protection strategies actively responsive in extreme weather conditions.SuperTrack software provides monitoring and control with a user-friendly interface that displays target tracker and real angles, batteries, TCU and NCU monitoring, an alarm system with data storage and recording, real-time meteorological information and SuperTrack parameters.José Carlos Talavera, Head of Project Fulfilment and Global Customer Services for TrinaTracker mentioned at the launch: "We are very excited to launch SuperTrack, a control monitoring system, that, as part of our TrinaTracker whole solution portfolio, extraordinarily boosts our clients' return on investment by increasing energy production by up to 3%-8%. I strongly believe that TrinaTracker is setting a new milestone in the PV industry by developing an artificially intelligent solution whose performance goes way further than what is achieved by the existing conventional tracker applications."TrinaTracker's clients already appreciate the benefits of incorporating SuperTrack smart control system in their PV installations. As an example, the Tongchuan PV plant has generated an annual power increase of 3.06%.Other examples of SuperTrack performance are:Nangong PV plant, Hebei ProvinceAverage energy gain under weather conditions featuring high diffuse irradiation: 3.84%Energy gain on the typical overcast day: 8.03%Changzhou, Jiangsu ProvinceEnergy gain on a typical sunny day: 4.64%Energy gain on the typical overcast day: 9.41%The increase in the energy production data generated by SuperTrack has been validated by China General Certification (CGC) and Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company.For more information about SuperTrack, please visit https://bit.ly/SuperTrackENPhoto: Nangong PV plant installed in Hebei Province, China