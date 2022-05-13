Kseng solar racking chosen for 10.27MW distributed solar plants in China

Located in Gulei Port Development Zone with 8-kilometer-long, the 10.27MWrooftop distributed photovoltaic project is under smooth progress and expected to be completed at the end of May 2022. The construction of this project fully displays the perfect combination o f "roof + photovoltaic" in the economic development zone. Upon completion, it will generate 12,107MWh of green energy every year, which can reduce 12,000 tons of carbon emissions.



Featured with easy to install and great flexibility, Kseng solar provide aluminum solar racking solution with various types of clamps which fit well with different standing seam. In this project , Kseng solar engineering team came on site to conduct survey and provided anti-pull force test, ensuring the reliability of whole system.Bin Yu, Kseng solar CEO, commented, "We are delighted that Huaneng energy group has chosen our solar mounting system that designed to meet the needs of distributed solar projects for all scenario. Kseng solar has its own manufacturing force and in-house R&D team, engineering-driven structure is our focus to help the industry transition to a new era of energy generation. "