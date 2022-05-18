Meet the VelociWrapperTM, a Newly Patented Creature Speeding up Clean Energy Installations

The VelociWrapperTM Company is pleased to announce that we have been awarded a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for our flagship product, the VelociWrapperTM , a cable-wrapping machine that significantly increases speed, bolsters efficiency, and reduces costs for wind and solar farm installations in the renewable energy construction sector. As a company, we are proud to contribute to the clean energy economy. The less it costs to install wind and solar farms, the less it costs consumers, the more consumers will make the switch to clean energy, and the faster we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.



The renewable energy sector is exploding. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted in 2012 that global solar energy generation would reach 550 terawatt-hours by 2030. That number was exceeded by 2018, illustrating that the growth of solar and wind energy has not been linear, but exponential. And there are no signs of it going extinct any time soon."Due to the demand for our machine, we have already outgrown our first facility and are currently moving our manufacturing operations into a facility five times the size to accommodate the growth," explains Torrance Bistline, the founder and inventor of the VelociWrapperTM. "We have more patents and innovations in the works as well which we will be unveiling soon."The VelociWrapperTM is the only machine of its kind in that it is 100% green, requiring no motorized power to run. Furthermore, once the cables are laid in the ground using our system, it contributes to 5%-8% more efficiency in the transfer of energy through to its destination, which also reduces heat and extends the life of the cable.VelociWrapperTM is exhibiting at the Clean Energy 2022 tradeshow (Booth 1432) in San Antonio, Texas May 16-18 where we will be demonstrating our newest VelociWrapperTM machine.About UsThe VelociWrapperTM Company is based in Hildale, Utah. Founded in 2021, our mission is to recognize and fulfill the need for high-quality custom equipment for the construction industry, focusing on the renewable energy sector. Our name comes from our flagship product, the VelociWrapperTM, which is a patented triplexing machine that is the only machine of its kind that is 100% green, reduces installation time and saves money for clean energy installations.