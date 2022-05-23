Connectors for energy storage systems
Battery pole and busbar connectors for safe and flexible installation
Middletown, Pa. - New battery pole and busbar connectors make it safer for workers to install energy storage systems (ESS). Both types of connectors from Phoenix Contact are touch-proof and pluggable, with ratings up to 1,500 V DC and 350 A. While most of today's ESS do not require 1,500 V capability, these high-voltage connectors will meet future demands.
ESS designers can use the connectors in tandem or separately based on the specific application requirements. The battery pole connectors are installed on the front of battery modules, while the battery busbar connectors are installed on the back.
The battery pole connectors rotate 360 degrees, so they can accommodate the best angle to arrange heavy cabling. They have mechanical coding that protects against polarity reversal and prevents incorrect mating.
The busbar connectors have a drawer-style, slide-in connection, eliminating the need for field wiring. The modular connection system can be scaled to meet application requirements, eliminating the constraints of cabling and allowing higher power distribution.
Learn more at www.phoenixcontact.com/energystorage.
Featured Product
S-5!® PVKIT™ 2.0 Solar Rooftop Solutions
The concept of combining PV arrays with standing seam metal roofing is growing-for good reasons. Metal roofs have a life expectancy of more than 40 years. Shouldn't the mounting system last as long? With S-5! zero-penetration attachment technology and PVKIT 2.0, the solarized metal roof is the most sustainable system available -and without compromising roof warranties! PVKIT 2.0 is the also the best solution for attaching PV modules directly to any exposed fastener metal roof.