Connectors for energy storage systems

Middletown, Pa. - New battery pole and busbar connectors make it safer for workers to install energy storage systems (ESS). Both types of connectors from Phoenix Contact are touch-proof and pluggable, with ratings up to 1,500 V DC and 350 A. While most of today's ESS do not require 1,500 V capability, these high-voltage connectors will meet future demands.



ESS designers can use the connectors in tandem or separately based on the specific application requirements. The battery pole connectors are installed on the front of battery modules, while the battery busbar connectors are installed on the back.The battery pole connectors rotate 360 degrees, so they can accommodate the best angle to arrange heavy cabling. They have mechanical coding that protects against polarity reversal and prevents incorrect mating.The busbar connectors have a drawer-style, slide-in connection, eliminating the need for field wiring. The modular connection system can be scaled to meet application requirements, eliminating the constraints of cabling and allowing higher power distribution.Learn more at www.phoenixcontact.com/energystorage.