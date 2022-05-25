Fugro brings high-efficiency geotech rig to US for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

Fugro is back on the water for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores), performing a third year of integrated site characterisation services for the New Jersey-based offshore wind farm developer. Geophysical, metocean and environmental scopes of work are currently underway, while geotechnical services will commence later this month, using a newly commissioned Fugro C30 mobile rig.

Working from a third-party vessel, the Fugro C30 mobile rig will deliver Atlantic Shores efficient, heave compensated drilling capabilities, as well as state-of-the-art downhole sampling, coring and in situ testing data. Fugro has also equipped the vessel with an automated launch and recovery system to use in conjunction with their Fugro SEACALF® DeepDrive system for performing seabed cone penetration tests. Together, these assets will ensure high rates of operability while also meeting Fugro standards for safety and sustainability.Jeff Scott, Director of Marine Geotechnics for Fugro in the Americas stated: "We are thrilled to continue our integrated site characterisation work with Atlantic Shores this year, and we are excited to deploy our new Fugro C30 rig on the project. We are confident it will deliver Atlantic Shores the timely, high-quality soils information needed to optimise foundation and cable design ahead of the target 2024 construction date."As with previous field season, all project Geo-data will be delivered in near real-time to Atlantic Shores via Fugro's Gaia.Hub web-based platform. Gaia.Hub provides a single source of information for the entire Atlantic Shores project team and stakeholders, allowing users to access Geo-data any time, from any location, via a simple, intuitive website.