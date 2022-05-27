POWIN INVESTS IN WORLD-CLASS BATTERY CELL AND SYSTEM TEST LAB

Portland, OR, (May 26, 2022) — Powin LLC (Powin), a global leader in the design and manufacture of safe and scalable battery energy storage solutions, today announced that it is expanding the Powin Battery Lab, a world-class battery cell and system test lab, located in Tualatin, Oregon. Renovations are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.



More Headlines Articles

The upgraded Powin Battery Lab will dramatically expand Powin's cell, module, and system testing capabilities, adding an important layer of transparency to understanding battery cell performance in an industry that typically relies on vendor self-reporting. The Powin Battery Lab is expected to further open Powin's supply chain to new cell vendors.Powin CEO Geoff Brown said, "Powin's vertical integration gives our customers the most detailed insight into their energy storage projects, and the Powin Battery Lab reinforces that knowledge on a foundational level. Especially at this critical juncture for the energy storage industry, Powin has invested in the Powin Battery Lab to provide transparent and objective data that will support the success of energy storage projects, as well as the health and safety of the industry at large."Powin's Product Test Group will be able to characterize cell performance and longevity through long-term and advanced life-cycle testing using the Powin Battery Lab's custom-built environmental control room. The Powin Battery Lab will be fully equipped for battery testing from cell to system-level, giving Powin even more thorough methods to guarantee product performance and ultimately provide customers with better turn-key solutions.Cell Vendor Reports, which summarize data collected at PBL through Powin's industry-leading cell vetting process, will be made available to support customers in their project development and financing efforts."Powin's Product Test Group is performing crucial work that provides us with definitive information to validate and improve our products," said KJ Plank, Senior Vice President of Product & Analytics. "The new Powin Battery Lab will accelerate our work, allowing us to provide clear information to customers and industry stakeholders, and to continue Powin's history of innovating in the energy storage space."As a part of the expansion, Powin Battery Lab will also introduce an advanced grid simulation test bed, which will enable Powin's innovative Technology organization, led by Chief Technology Officer Stu Statman, to simulate grid behavior and renewable assets, like solar projects. This will provide the team with deep insights into how Powin systems respond to various grid events and will help streamline the interconnection and integration process in complex markets around the world.To date, Powin has logged hundreds of thousands of channel-hours in performance testing, as well as cell and module level safety testing. The company evaluates each of its cell vendors through factory audits, manufacturing capacity analysis, and cell performance testing, leveraging subject matter experts to ensure best-in-class data collection and analysis for the organization, cell vendors & industry stakeholders, and Powin customers.Powin SVP Danny Lu stated, "The data and reports generated by Powin Battery Lab will be critical in comparing initial characterization and long-term cell performance, to the end of life and past the warranted period, of market-leading cell suppliers to the up-and-coming vendors. We will also have the capability to test next-generation and alternative battery chemistries such as sodium ion, solid state, & other chemistries, allowing Powin to stay ahead of the curve. The data and analysis are paramount to creating a landscape of competition and cell optionality in the ESS cell space and in turn providing our customers with the best commercial terms in a challenging battery supply chain environment."About Powin, LLC (Powin):Powin is a global leader in the design and manufacture of safe and scalable battery energy storage solutions. Our innovative and cost-effective hardware and software are revolutionizing the way energy is generated, transmitted, and distributed, helping the world achieve decarbonization objectives. To learn more, please visit www.powin.com.