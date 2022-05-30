Managing the 'perfect storm' of heat network challenges - webinar series

The webinars will help developers, owners and operators of heat networks prepare for formal regulation of the sector and meet the triple challenge of delivering affordable, resilient, green heat to customers.



Legal requirements under the impending Heat Network Market Framework and existing metering and billing regulations will be explained at the first webinar on Thursday 16 June. Attendees will also discover options to help minimise soaring energy costs and protect customers from rising bills.The second webinar, on Thursday 30 June, will explore strategies and funding options for improving the commercial, operational and environmental performance of existing heat networks. Topics for discussion will include ways to ensure compliance and meet carbon targets, while improving affordability, along with methods of future-proofing heat schemes for the transition to net zero.How to approach sustainable new build heat network developments is the topic of the final webinar on Thursday 14 July. This will examine design, build and operational best practice to minimise costs, maximise environmental performance and deliver long term value. The role of ESCos and energy performance contracts in minimising risk and securing service excellence will also be explored.Webinar speakers are: James Wood-Robertson, Partner & Sector Head of Energy & Infrastructure, Shoosmiths; Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy, Switch2 Energy, and Arran Mornin, Head of Heat Network Policy Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).The free hour-long webinars will take place from 10am to 11am and are relevant to heat network developers, owners and operators from the private housing development market. Delegates will have an opportunity to direct their specific queries to the expert panel during question and answer sessions.