On 6-8th September 2022, the high-level international investment event Energy Week Western Balkans will take place in Montenegro.



Recognising the key role of the energy sector in the economic development of the region, the Western Balkan countries are on the right path to providing enabling conditions for renewable energy development. The potential of the Western Balkans when it comes to clean energy and renewables is much greater than in most of Europe. Moreover, the region benefits from existing cross-border connection capacities. Naturally, a lot of projects have been announced across the region.SOLAR ENERGY:• Two solar projects (100 and 140 MW) were awarded to a renewable energy developer in Albania in 2021.• The Serbian government is in talks to sign a contract with the US-based company to develop 1 GW of solar power projects across the country.• One of the biggest projects of North Macedonia contracted lately is that of two PV plants (100 MW) at the former TPP Oslomej coal mine.• The 262 MW Briska Gora PV plant project development is in full swing in Montenegro.• The Ministry of Energy and Mining of the Republic of Srpska (BiH) announced the works on Trebinje 1 (73 MW) could start soon and that two more of 55 MW each, are planned in the same locality.• The Government of Kosovo signed an agreement with IFC in 2021 to support the development of a 50 MW Solar PV Power Plant.WIND ENERGY:• Serbia alone has over 2.7 GW of wind energy projects in the pipeline; a 300 MW Vetrozelena wind farm project is developing in full swing among others.• Albania has launched its first tender for utility-scale onshore wind power plants.• The Government of North Macedonia has given the green light to a German wind developer for the 415 MW Virovi wind farm.• Chinese investors are planning to start the construction of the 84 MW Ivonik wind farm in Bosnia and Herzegovina, whereas representatives of a German wind developer presented the propositions and projects for the construction of future wind farms with a total capacity of 1.07 GW.HYDROPOWER:• Albania's Power Corporation (KESH) signed an agreement to begin the early works for the 210 MW Skavica HPP on the Drin river.• In Serbia, investments in new large-scale HPPs include the construction of pumped storage hydropower plants Đerdap 3 (2,400 MW) and Bistrica (680 MW).• In North Macedonia, nine bidders have been selected in the first phase of the international call for the construction of the 333 MW Chebren HPP.• State-owned power utilities Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) and Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) are in talks over joint construction of the 155 MW Komarnica HPP in Montenegro.The Energy Week comprises a 2-day conference to address attracting investors and advanced technologies for projects in the field of hydropower, solar and wind energy, along with energy storage and green hydrogen. The conference will be followed by a technical visit to the 72-megawatt Krnovo Wind Farm (onshore) which is Montenegro's first wind farm and one of the largest in the region.Learn more on the event's official website www.wbenergyweek.com or contact the organisers for details at info@investinnet.com.