Cypress Creek Renewables Chooses Raptor Maps’ New Insights Platform to Maximize Returns Across Its Portfolio

Cypress Creek Renewables, one of the largest utility-scale solar developers, owners and O&M providers in the United States, announced they'll be using the new analytics and insights platform from Raptor Maps, Raptor Solar. Raptor Solar, an advanced software solution, standardizes data, analyzes findings and lifts productivity, which will enable Cypress Creek to maximize power output and returns from their extensive 3.9 GW portfolio of over 300 company-owned and third-party managed sites in 19 states.



More Headlines Articles

Raptor Maps has for about a half decade provided Cypress Creek with state-of-the-art PV module inspections. Layering Raptor Solar onto Raptor Maps is a force multiplier in value to Cypress Creek. Raptor Solar enables Cypress Creek to deliver an industry leading availability guarantee for the assets they manage through their innovative and data driven services.Raptor Maps creates digital twins of Cypress Creek's solar arrays, offering a bird's-eye view of portfolios, enabling a host of associated features that allow them to optimize performance."We're excited that Raptor Solar allows us to digitize portfolios, make data-informed decisions and enable a new phase of growth for Cypress Creek and our clients," says Jared Kirk, Vice President of Operations & Maintenance at Cypress Creek Renewables. "Output from the software allows us to be more proactive in decision making with a higher degree of confidence. Raptor Solar's productivity tools free up our time to focus on the overall efficiency and returns of our portfolio and those we manage for third parties."Unlimited inspection reports that are standard with Raptor Solar ― including digitization of historical and third-party reports ― allow Cypress Creek to inspect sites more frequently and in greater detail, gaining a continuous understanding of assets, including detailed and accurate comparisons over time.The Raptor Maps data model also integrates information from Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Data Acquisition Systems (DAS), such as irradiance data. This enables more sophisticated degradation analysis using normalized temperature deltas, which can strengthen warranty claims."Our digital twins incorporate geospatial and electrical relationships to create a standardized data model across the entire Cypress Creek fleet," remarks Nikhil Vadhavkar, CEO and co-founder of Raptor Maps. "Enterprises need to be able to click on a module in a fully populated digital twin, see factory performance data, trace the shipping container it arrived on, the moment the equipment was verified as installed, the inverter it is connected to, the performance of that inverter, current or historical issues with that module and the financial implications of O&M decisions. Cypress Creek recognizes that scalable software infrastructure is crucial to manage these 25+ year assets and we are proud to support their digitization efforts.""We've tested Raptor Maps' insights platform and found its data and learnings to be reliable, practical and very actionable. With a digital model of our solar portfolio and the features associated with it, we save time in the field and improve our productivity and competitiveness," says Mitchell DuRant, Reliability Engineering Program Manager at Cypress Creek. "The app also makes it easy when in the field to navigate to panels associated with anomalies, store geo-tagged photos and site notes and keep a record of maintenance histories."About Raptor MapsRaptor Maps offers advanced analytics, insights and productivity software for the entire solar lifecycle. The Raptor Solar software platform features a digital twin of your solar sites, aerial thermal inspections, data standardization and normalization, serial number mapping, warranty claim features, equipment records, mobile tools and more — all powered by their industry-leading data model. With intelligence for the entire solar industry — asset owners, managers, O&M, engineers, EPCs, financiers and OEMs — you can standardize and compare data across installations, increase performance, reduce risk and ultimately lift ROI.About Cypress Creek RenewablesCypress Creek Renewables is powering a sustainable future, one project at a time. Cypress Creek develops, finances, owns and operates utility-scale and distributed solar facilities across the country. With 11.5 GW of solar developed and 3.9 GW under management, Cypress Creek is one of the country's leading solar and storage developers and O&M providers. For more, visit ccrenew.com.