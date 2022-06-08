Nexamp Brings Community Solar to Illinois with Opening of French Road Solar in ComEd Territory

Local officials and residents joined ComEd and Nexamp representatives for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the recently completed French Road Solar project in Burlington, celebrating the addition of a new renewable energy source in northern Illinois. The project will enable area residents to save money on their annual electric costs through the Nexamp community solar program while simultaneously supporting the expansion of renewable energy in the march to meet the state's ambitious clean energy goals.



Located about 55 miles west of Chicago in the Kane County village of Burlington, the French Road Solar farm features more than 7,000 solar panels generating 2.8 megawatts of clean energy. It is capable of offsetting the energy needs of approximately 400 average homes and offers a number of benefits to the community, including economic investment, employment opportunities and revenue for the landowner. It is expected to offset nearly 6 million pounds of CO2 annually and is one of about 20 Nexamp community solar projects operating or in development across northern Illinois."Like many communities throughout northern Illinois, Burlington provides an ideal setting for community solar and we are grateful for the local support and the collaboration with ComEd to bring this project online," said Matt Walsh, Director of Business Development, Midwest, Nexamp. "Illinois is a national leader in setting ambitious renewable energy targets that will contribute to meaningful progress on decarbonization. Community solar is playing an important role as we rethink how we generate and distribute energy today."Based in Massachusetts, Nexamp is one of the nation's leading community solar developers and recently established a regional office in Chicago. Community solar allows all customers to participate in the benefits of solar energy without installing panels on their own homes. Participants subscribe to a solar energy project and earn discounted credits on their monthly utility bills for their portion of the energy the solar project produces."Nexamp is playing a leading role in the growth of community solar in Illinois," said Scott Vogt, Vice President of Strategy and Energy Policy, ComEd. "We are both committed to making it easier for everyone to have access to solar energy."