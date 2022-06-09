RE+ Events Sets International Focus on Egypt, Partners with Egytec

June 9, 2022 - RE+ Events (formerly Solar Power Events) is partnering with Egytec Engineering Co. to launch an event dedicated to the renewable energy market in Egypt and North Africa. Desert-Tec is scheduled for December 4-6, 2022 in Cairo and will focus on the latest in the use of clean energy to support the infrastructure of new cities, industrial areas, and municipalities.



More Headlines Articles

The event features workshops, seminars, and exhibitors that will provide ideas and solutions for tapping into the desert's underutilized potential to bolster Egypt's urbanization movement. Desert-Tec focuses on major renewable energy sources including solar energy, energy storage, green hydrogen and fuel cells, water management and resources, and infrastructure. The event will draw on the expertise of RE+ Events, producer of North America's largest clean energy event RE+ (formerly Solar Power International)."We are proud to partner with Egytec to bring our clean energy expertise to advance the sustainability market in Egypt. Desert-Tec and 7igears allow for important cross-sector conversations and opportunities, and we're looking forward to building on this relationship," said Stephen Miner, President & CEO, RE+ Events.We are delighted to join forces with one of the most sophisticated and reputable & world class event organizers of energy related events worldwide. We are excited about our well balanced venture based on well of experiences and renowned track-record", said Amr Shawki, Chairman, Egytec Engineering Co.Desert-Tec is part of 7igears which will bring together industry leaders from North Africa to further economic and sustainable development within Egypt. 7igears co-locations include Aim-Tec, Sim-Tec, Lift-Tec, Electro-Tec, Fire-Tec & Secure-Tec, and Pump & Valve-Tec. 7igears is produced by event organizer, Egytec.Registration and exhibitor booth reservations are now open. More information can be found at: 7igears.com/desert-tec***About Desert-TecIncorporating energy storage, energy management techniques, and renewable energies, Desert-Tec 2022 is the first expo in Egypt to focus on the Egyptian desert. Desert-Tec is part of 7igears. 7igears.com/desert-tecAbout RE+ EventsRE+ Events is a series of events around the country bringing clean energy leaders together to expand business prospects, share best practices, and identify ways to advance the industry. RE+ Events portfolio includes North America's largest renewable energy event RE+ (formerly Solar Power International). RE+ Events is powered by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA).About Egytec Engineering Co.Egytec was established by Amr Shawki the current Chairman back to 1990. The company went through various partnerships and acquisitions and continued growing in both Engineering and Industrial events sectors with a goal to expand and cover many directions in both industries. Egytec Engineering is one of the rare organizations in the world of events management which is run by qualified engineers for the engineering and manufacturing arenas.