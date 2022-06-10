OpenSolar and Segen Launch Intelligent Solar Design, Proposal and Equipment Ordering System

OpenSolar Inc, a software company focused on empowering solar installers with the world's most accurate and entirely free solar design and sales platform, and Segen, the UK's leading distributor of solar, energy storage and electric vehicle charging, today announced a first-of-its-kind platform integration partnership that offers UK solar installers unrivaled solar design, sales and equipment ordering software.



The integration between OpenSolar and Segen creates a totally seamless experience between designing and selling a system to a customer, and ordering the exact equipment required within seconds of the sale. Available now, UK solar professionals can benefit from intelligent suggestions of optimal inverters and battery sizes based on the design being created, plus an automatically calculated bill of materials containing the exact solar, racking, storage and other components needed for the sold system. The integration will even provide a real-time view of equipment availability and delivery dates."Our whole goal with our partners at Segen is to create an incredibly seamless and easy design, sales and equipment ordering process for British solar professionals," said Andrew Birch, Co-Founder of OpenSolar. "Profitable growth for a solar installer is about time saved, competitive equipment pricing and speed to install. This integration takes multiple steps out of the process for the installer to help make that a reality.""Segen's Quick Quote software provides 24/7 live pricing and real-time product availability, so it's fantastic to connect it so seamlessly with OpenSolar," said Liz MacFarlane, Managing Director of Segen. "From intelligent design to proposal, from sale to equipment ordering and finally to install, this takes UK installer speed and efficiency to the next level."Starting 9 June, UK solar professionals can go to www.opensolar.com/segen to learn more about this new capability, connect their accounts and drastically simplify their workflow from design to installation.This latest innovation from OpenSolar and Segen follows significant achievements by both companies. In November 2021, OpenSolar announced the findings of independent, third-party assessments that validated the unmatched accuracy of its solar design tool. In March 2022, Segen announced the launch of their new Back to Basics training series to further support new market entrants and existing professionals looking to add renewable technology to their offerings at a time when demand for renewables in the UK is skyrocketing.About OpenSolarOpenSolar launched in 2019 with a mission to scale solar globally by providing installers with innovative software technology and an equally innovative business offering - the world's first entirely free-to-use design and sales platform. Solar installers can use OpenSolar's end-to-end platform to manage and grow their businesses all in one place with class-leading solar design accuracy, interactive custom proposals, and a portfolio of fully integrated financing options, products, and services. OpenSolar is based in Sydney, Australia, with remote offices in the U.S., Europe and the UK. For more information, visit www.opensolar.com.About SegenSegen is a leading global wholesale distributor of solar PV (photovoltaic), energy storage systems, electric vehicle charging and other associated components. The company has been growing rapidly since being founded in the UK in 2005. Since 2005, Segen has grown from its UK base to a globally-recognised brand with a focus on delivering an unrivaled product portfolio at fair prices.