Iron Edison's RE-Volt Battery warranty is now extendable to 15 years!

Iron Edison is excited to announce that the RE-Volt Battery warranty is now extendable to 15 years, with a 5 year warranty extension available for purchase. The warranty extension is available with a one time fee, and must be purchased within 2 years of battery shipment from Iron Edison.

Iron Edison's RE-Volt lithium battery utilizes the safest type of lithium-ion chemistry, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4). Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries are the safest and most stable of the Lithium battery chemistry types, making it ideal for residential use.The Iron Edison RE-Volt batteries can be used in residential and commercial solar applications. The RE-Volt from Iron Edison is compatible with all industry-leading inverters and charge controllers such as Sol-Ark, Schneider Electric, Outback Power, Schneider Electric, and Victron. The RE-Volt battery hangs on the wall, is lightweight (about 1/2 the weight of lead acid) and can be easily moved around.The normal 10 year warranty includes a 2 year full replacement, and 8 years prorated. This new warranty extension will give the battery 3 years full replacement, and 12 years prorated.The warranty extension is available with a one time fee, and must be purchased within 2 years of battery shipment from Iron Edison.5kWh Re-Volt Extended Warranty = $1,000.00 per battery10kWh Re-Volt Extended Warranty = $1,500.00 per batteryBased in Denver, Colo., Iron Edison Battery Company offers Nickel Iron and Lithium Iron batteries for solar energy storage, as well as complete solar system design services. The Iron Edison team has designed thousands of off-grid and battery backup systems ranging from large-scale commercial systems in the US to rural solar energy systems for small mountain villages in Nepal. Both its Nickel Iron and Lithium Iron batteries are longer-lasting, more durable alternatives to lead acid batteries.Iron Edison is dedicated to educating people on the benefits of advanced storage battery technology.For more information, contact Iron Edison at (720) 432-6433 or at info(at)ironedison(dot)com.