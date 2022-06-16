NEW AWARDS RECOGNISE OUTSTANDING RENEWABLE ENERGY SUPPLIERS

Scottish Renewables' Net-Zero Energy Transition Awards are designed to reward the dedication and talent of the exceptional people and companies delivering the energy transition across a broad rand of industrial, community and household activities.



The awards, Headline Sponsored by TotalEnergies, are free to enter, with eight categories welcoming nominations before a deadline of July 1. Nominations are not limited to Scottish Renewables' members, and winners will be announced at a black-tie event in Aberdeen on August 25.The categories are:- People and Culture Award, sponsored by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB)- Green Energy Skills Award, sponsored by OPITO- Green Business Growth Award, sponsored by Energy Transition Zone Ltd- Supplier Sustainability Award- Supply Chain Champion Award- Best Practice Award, sponsored by Subsea 7- Start-Up Award- Technology & Business Innovation AwardEmma Harrick, Energy Transition and Supply Chain Manager at renewable energy industry body Scottish Renewables, said:"Ensuring the delivery of the new energy projects which will help us meet our carbon reduction and climate change targets is a momentous task - and one which requires a vast array of skills, experience, and engineering know-how. That's where the supply chain comes in."Offshore wind alone is set to invest £25 billion in Scotland in the coming years, so the prize is enormous. These awards are designed to showcase and celebrate supply chain companies which have already recognised this opportunity and are making the shift to green energy."Any business or individual transitioning into or already in the renewable energy industry is eligible to enter.Second new event precedes awardsPrior to the awards ceremony Scottish Renewables will also be holding an event for businesses which want to play a part in Scotland's offshore wind future.The Energy Transition Seminar: An intro to offshore wind will take place on August 24 in Aberdeen and will equip organisations with the knowledge they need to start or continue its interest in offshore wind, covering everything from policy, planning and consenting to operational delivery and the technology itself.