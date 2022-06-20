ABOVE GROUND CABLE ROUTING SYSTEM STRENGTHENS SOLAR OFFERING FROM UK MANUFACTURER

UK manufacturer, Gripple, has cemented its place in the solar market with the launch of its second product range aimed at increasing both build stage and O&M efficiency for EPCs, contractors and developers.



The CR-System range comprises of overground cable routing devices which are lightweight but strong, able to hold 1170 6mm2 of cables and have the potential to be stacked to increase capacity. Manufactured from polycarbonate UV Stabilised corrosion-resistant material, their installation causes much less disturbance to the environment than traditional methods and the free-air position can assist at design stage to de-rate and reduce the CSA on cabling used, providing further savings on project costs opposed to traditional trenching, as well as less fire safety issues, O&M rectification works and plant extensions.Product manager, Dean Barlow, explains: "We're a team of problem solvers, engineers and manufacturing experts here at Gripple. We're constantly developing new solutions in response to feedback from our clients around the world in different industries. Having already seen a great response to our Solar anchoring and bracing systems for frame stability and bi-facial security solutions, we are excited about our new range of cable routing solutions, which is already getting positive feedback from EPCs globally."Traditionally, cables are buried underground which requires heavy plant machinery and expensive operations and can present difficulties in maintenance and repairs. The elements, wildlife and ground conditions can make underground cabling unpredictable and difficult to control."Therefore, there has been a trend to explore over-ground options which are easier to access and simpler to install. With the right system, overground cables can also provide greater control and peace of mind, as overground cables are also much easier to locate, visually assess, access and maintain than those buried beneath the ground."Here was an opportunity for us to use our manufacturing and engineering expertise to resolve the issues our customers were experiencing and create a truly comprehensive range of solar cable routing solutions which are easy to install and reliable."We've already received highly positive feedback from contractors and EPCs who are impressed by the quality and efficacy of the CR-System hangers, catenary systems and how quick and easy they were to fit. Early indications are that this will be Gripple's best-selling solar range, with orders currently in place for large scale utility projects in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas."Dean adds: "As with all our solutions, our technical team work side-by-side with clients to offer support and advice to help them maximise the benefits and savings to be made when switching from traditional methods to our more modern innovative designs."Gripple is a 100% employee-owned company which also provides solutions for construction, civil engineering, utilities, agricultural, landscaping and seismic bracing applications.For more information visit www.gripple.com/solar-solutions/, discover their series of Gripple Solar webinars online here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0J6hJ0VeHg or email info@gripple.com.