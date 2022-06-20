Natural Power appoints new Director of Onshore Planning

Alison will be responsible for onshore planning projects, across all renewable energy technologies, throughout the UK and Ireland including the onshore elements of offshore projects such as grid connections and substations.



Jeremy Sainsbury, Director at Natural Power, said: "We're growing to match the market and restructuring to meet the organisational challenges and specialist skills required to support our clients and the industry. The creation of this new role ensures focus, and the expansion of capacity and specialist skills in onshore planning."We're delighted to welcome Alison to the team in a role that is not only crucial to the continued development of our onshore services, but will be pivotal to the continued growth of our well-established global team, working hand in hand with both offshore and environmental departments. Alison is the ideal person to lead the onshore team through the challenges of balancing expanded government targets, and delivering successful long term future-proofed projects for clients and communities."Alison, brings with her a wealth of experience in successful project delivery across the UK. She will be focused on building and developing the already well-established team at Natural Power to support clients throughout the entire lifecycle from feasibility and planning through to decommissioning and repowering.She said: "As growth in the renewables market accelerates, we need to ensure we have the structure and capacity to deliver the next step towards our global carbon targets. I'm looking forward to rising to the challenge of the Government targets and pushing the boundaries in renewable energy to play our part in delivering 12GW of new capacity by 2030, and reaching net zero in 2045."Natural Power's planning department carries a broad remit including many critical roles such as environmental consenting services as well as landscape and land agency services. In recognition that the onshore and offshore markets require different approaches, Alison will soon be joined by a new European Director of Offshore Planning to complete the leadership of Natural Power's global planning team. This new structure will enable the business to increase its client focus at senior levels and provide more management support to the frontline teams as it grows the business.If you are interested in a career with Natural Power, visit www.naturalpower.com/uk/careers to find out more - new opportunities are being posted regularly and speculative applications are also being accepted now.