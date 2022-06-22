Ducatus Partners appoints human capital expert to help clients navigate global energy transition

Specialists in sourcing and developing talent in the energy, private equity and industrial sectors, Ducatus is also playing an enhanced role in supporting the global energy transition. McKinney will be key to helping clients acquire, manage and develop the human capital required to drive this transformation playing out across all corners of the sector.



More Headlines Articles

Allister Graham, Managing Partner at Ducatus, explains: "To support our clients at the very highest level, we pride ourselves on providing unparalleled insight. Gary's experience as an HR leader across multiple large energy organizations and private equity firms, as well as in solving complex talent challenges - both as a CHRO and as an advisor - perfectly equips him to do just that for our private equity and larger corporate clients. We are delighted to welcome him to our team and to our Houston office."Gary McKinney, Partner at Ducatus, comments: "Many people do not understand how integral HR can be to driving growth and transformation. Similarly, executive search isn't just about running the recruitment process. It requires a strong commitment to delivering transformational talent solutions that drive business value - and the ability to execute on that commitment."I am excited to join a company that values partnering with clients to deliver effective talent and human capital solutions that lead to business results. Even better, Ducatus is at an incredibly competitive stage in its history. Not only has the team weathered the pandemic well, it isn't resting on its laurels - rather, it is pushing for new growth opportunities in every corner of the business.McKinney adds: "While a lot of companies are doing big dramatic pivots to just wind or just solar, Ducatus is committed to maintaining its position in oil and gas and adding new value in that vertical market; it is also committed to expanding to new clients in the renewables space. I think that's a good indicator that they are nuanced and realistic when it comes to the transition."The appointment comes as part of Ducatus' long-term growth strategy centred on expanding the team and diversifying target markets. McKinney will be based primarily in Houston, Texas, but work with partners in all corners of the globe, including the wider US, UK and Middle East.Graham concludes: "We are continuing to expand and grow our global footprint. The energy sector is very global and our international focus allows our clients to grow in new regions with the support of a trusted partner. It's another reason why we reached out to Gary for this role. Every senior HR and search position he's held has been international in its scope and he has worked across more than 50 different countries."In addition to McKinney, two new associates are set to start at the Houston office in the coming weeks, and additional partner and associate hires are planned for other parts of the US, UK and Middle East before the end of the year.