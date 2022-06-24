Battery energy storage projects supported by Natural Power go online in California

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has served as Independent Engineer of Record on behalf of leading U.S. wholesale energy provider, Southern Power, for its battery-based energy storage projects at the Garland and Tranquillity solar facilities in California, which are now fully operational.

At peak capacity, the Garland Solar Facility Battery Storage project will add 88 megawatts (MW) and 352 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy storage; and 72 MW and 288 MWh of energy storage will be added to the Tranquillity Solar Facility. Powin's battery storage system technology was utilized at both projects.



More Headlines Articles

The battery-based energy storage additions, which have a 20-year power purchase agreement with Southern California Edison, will enhance California's grid reliability by providing Southern California Edison and the California ISO with additional flexible resource capacity that will assist in further integrating intermittent renewable energy into the grid. These co-located solar and storage projects are a first of their kind for Southern Power.Jim Adams, President of North America Operations at Natural Power, said: "Natural Power is proud to have supported the successful financing, construction and commissioning of these two important utility-scale battery storage projects in CAISO, which will help provide flexible, carbon-free power to Southern California Edison's customers".Find out more about the Garland and Tranquillity projects here:https://www.southerncompany.com/newsroom/clean-energy/battery-based-energy-storage-projects-at-southern-power%E2%80%99s-garland-and-tranquillity-solar-facilities-are-now-operational.htmlFrom its three US offices in New York, Seattle and the Denver area, the Natural Power team supports a range of clients including institutional investors and banks, developers, asset owners, power producers and utilities, as well as government organizations, delivering services throughout the region and beyond.To date, Natural Power's U.S. team has delivered technical advisory services on more than 100GW of renewable energy projects, including more than 60 unique battery storage projects.