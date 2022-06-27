CS Energy, Castillo Engineering and Amp Energy Partner to Deliver 25.4 MW Community Solar Portfolio in New York

Edison, NJ, June 27, 2022 - CS Energy, Castillo Engineering and Amp Energy announced that they have partnered to deliver a portfolio of 25.4 MW of community solar projects in upstate New York. Ranging from 3.9 MW to 6.2 MW in size, all five projects will utilize bifacial modules mounted on fixed tilt racking and are part of the local utility's community solar program. Four of the projects are currently under construction, with the fifth project expected to commence construction this month. All five projects are expected to achieve commercial operation by Q4 2022.



More Headlines Articles

"We are excited to be able to work alongside CS Energy on this portfolio of projects, given their leadership in New York, diversified labor base, and competitive pricing, even despite current market conditions," said Kevin Foster, Director of U.S. Projects at Amp Energy. "Through this partnership, we will be able to deliver more affordable clean energy to local communities throughout New York state, while also contributing to the state's ambitious renewable portfolio standards."New York has become the top community solar market in the country with more than one gigawatt of community solar installed and operational across the state. New York also has the largest community solar project pipeline in the United States. This portfolio of projects contributes to the continued growth of community solar in the state, as well as the state's goal to generate 70 percent of the state's electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and the governor's goal to achieve 10 gigawatts of solar by 2030 and ultimately achieving a carbon neutrality by 2050."Amp Energy is a global leader in distributed renewable energy generation, and we are looking forward to working alongside their team as we further expand our presence and megawatts put in place in New York state," said Michael Garofalo, Vice President of Operations at CS Energy. "Castillo Engineering also continues to be a reliable, flexible and customer centric Engineer of Record, with a great deal of experience in this region, as we are pleased to be able to work closely with them on another set of impactful projects.""We are grateful to have again partnered with CS Energy due to our expertise in the New York market," said Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. "This is our second portfolio of community solar projects in New York this year and we look forward to working further with CS Energy on additional projects in this region."About CS EnergyCS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and highly talented workforce has enabled the company to successfully design and install over 1.5 GW of solar projects across the United States. CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders. Owned by American Securities, a leading US private equity firm, CS Energy has an experienced and committed management team and the financial resources required to continue expanding its solar and energy storage business as a trusted and long-term partner.CS Energy Media Contact:Dianaliz Santiago-Borcan732.520.5143dborcan@csenergy.comAbout CastilloFounded in 1998, Castillo Engineering is a design and engineering firm that delivers expertise in full service solar and energy storage design, engineering, and consulting services to developers, EPC contractors and utility companies. Castillo Engineering's services cover electrical, structural, medium & high voltage for residential and utility-scale projects ranging from 5 kW to 500 MW. Our unmatched expertise has made us the go-to solar engineering firm for utility-scale ground mount system construction documents for the industry's leading EPCs and developers. Castillo Engineering is based in Maitland, Florida, and is licensed in 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Learn more at castillope.com.About AmpAmp is a global energy transition platform. We develop, own and operate clean energy assets throughout our core markets around the world. Alongside Amp X, our disruptive grid-edge technology platform utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence expertise, we are reimagining the grid and leading the Energy Transition.